Symphony Tor / Poonsook Architects

Structural Engineer Rak Buranasing

Landscape Architects Kernel Design Co., Ltd.

Contractor Whitecon Quality Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

‘Symphony Tor’ is the main entrance of Kunalai Symphony’ -the private housing development project-,one of the cluster in ‘Kunalai Westgate’, which located in Bang Bua Tong, an area of Nonthaburi, Thailand. ‘Symphony Tor’ resists the residents to get away from public area to their calm comfort zone and facilities the juristic office for the housing community.

Architectural characteristic of the main entrance is the rhythm of steel columns. This was inspired by its project name ‘Symphony’, which remind us of ‘music box’, an instrument that produces sound by the use of set of pins plucking the steel combs.

The steel columns serve in-terms of both architectural and structural. The large numbers of them affect light and shadow in architecture through time and create the transition of space.