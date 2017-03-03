World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. Thailand
  5. Poonsook Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Symphony Tor / Poonsook Architects

Symphony Tor / Poonsook Architects

  • 19:00 - 3 March, 2017
Symphony Tor / Poonsook Architects, © Supat Vongruttana
© Supat Vongruttana

  • Structural Engineer

    Rak Buranasing

  • Landscape Architects

    Kernel Design Co., Ltd.

  • Contractor

    Whitecon Quality Co., Ltd.
© Addicted 2 Photography
© Addicted 2 Photography

‘Symphony Tor’ is the main entrance of Kunalai Symphony’ -the private housing development project-,one of the cluster in ‘Kunalai Westgate’, which located in Bang Bua Tong, an area of Nonthaburi, Thailand. ‘Symphony Tor’ resists the residents to get away from public area to their calm comfort zone and facilities the juristic office for the housing community.

© Supat Vongruttana
© Supat Vongruttana

Architectural characteristic of the main entrance is the rhythm of steel columns. This was inspired by its project name ‘Symphony’, which remind us of ‘music box’, an instrument that produces sound by the use of set of pins plucking the steel combs.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

The steel columns serve in-terms of both architectural and structural. The large numbers of them affect light and shadow in architecture through time and create the transition of space.

© Addicted 2 Photography
© Addicted 2 Photography
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Structures Thailand
Cite: "Symphony Tor / Poonsook Architects" 03 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805559/symphony-tor-poonsook-architects/>
