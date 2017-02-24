World
Schauman & Nordgren Architects’ Winning Masterplan Envisages New Harbour Front Identity

Schauman & Nordgren Architects' Winning Masterplan Envisages New Harbour Front Identity
Schauman & Nordgren Architects’ Winning Masterplan Envisages New Harbour Front Identity , © Schauman & Nordgren Architects
Envisioning the harbor front as an extension of the city center, “Pargas Maritime Limestone Landscape” designed by the young Danish practice Schauman & Nordgren Architects has been named the winning entry of a waterfront masterplan competition by the City of Pargas, Finland.

The proposal was selected for its “thorough analysis of the city, its history, structure, character, potentials and challenge”, in response to the area’s development as a new residential hub and functional harbor. The competition introduced the notion of maintaining Pargas’ dominant maritime identity, while simultaneously strengthening the city’s character with various urban elements, such as hotels, a beach, saunas, and offices.

© Schauman & Nordgren Architects © Schauman & Nordgren Architects © Schauman & Nordgren Architects © Schauman & Nordgren Architects +9

“It will be the place in Pargas where you want to enjoy ice cream on the pier, the beautiful view, play tennis or take a dip in the sea after enjoying the heat of the sauna,” says co-founder Jonas Nordgren.

SNA’s masterplan creates an “urban loop” in the form of a beach boulevard, connecting the street and public spaces to those of the harbor front itself. Pedestrians are invited to explore the variety new recreational spaces in what the firm has coined as “a string of pearls”, thus functioning as a natural extension of the city.

A new compositional logic has also been submitted, inspired by the landscape of a neighboring limestone quarry. Activity areas including playgrounds, sports courts, and piers have been derived from the quarry’s unique natural identity within an overarching man-made environment.

News via: Schauman & Nordgren Architects.

Cite: Osman Bari. "Schauman & Nordgren Architects’ Winning Masterplan Envisages New Harbour Front Identity " 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805557/schauman-and-nordgren-architects-winning-masterplan-envisages-new-harbour-front-identity/>
