  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Mixed Use Architecture
  South Korea
  L'EAU design
  2014
  The March Hare / L'EAU design

The March Hare / L'EAU design

  • 19:00 - 20 February, 2017
The March Hare / L'EAU design
The March Hare / L'EAU design, © Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

© Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan +32

  • Design

    Lee Sanghak , Ju Ikhyeon, Jung Donghui, Yoon Jihye, Kwon Jungyeol, Kim Minji

  • Finishing

    Monocouche, White zinc panel

  • Construction

    JEHYO

  • Structure Engineer

    SDM Structural Engineering

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    HANA Consulting Engineers Co.,LTD.

  • Construction supervision

    L’EAU design Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Kwak Junghui
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

From the architect. The March Hare in Alice in Wonderland is a multifaceted character who guides the tale, inviting Alice on a curious induction to a world of adventure. Through the stimulation of Alice's imagination, the March Hare subverts the landscapes of daily life, and the new world begins to deviate from everything Alice holds as familiar. Cheongdam march Rabbit was inspired by the March Hare.

Diagram
Diagram

Located in the busy alley of Cheongdam-dong in Seoul, this building not only needs to respond with sensitivity to its surrounding environment but also establish itself as an unfamiliar landscape in order to envigorate the street itself. In addition, the building, as a neighborhood living facility, has to cope with the potential changes to its internal program, such as offices, retail shops, cafes, and as a residential quarter. For that purpose, a reduction of the common area, including the elevator, the staircase, and a public bathroom has been proposed and the maximization of the rental area will enable sufficient operation of all the building's required functions. Although the building seems to by vertically stacked floor-by-floor when it is seen at its care, its overall volume appears to be the combination of fragmented space. A spare space at the rear of the building has been planned to be used as a new core when more than two floors are rented together.

© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

This small building will play a complex role, much like the March Hare, in order to invent new narratives for the city center, rather than existing under one finished and fixed function.

© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture South Korea
Cite: "The March Hare / L'EAU design" 20 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805546/the-march-hare-leau-design/>
