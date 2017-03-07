World
  Kiss Kiss Bank Bank's HQ / Agence Vincent & Gloria Architectes

  • 13:00 - 7 March, 2017
© Arnaud Schelstraete 
  • Client

    Kiss Kiss Bank Bank & technologies

  • Contractor

    Les Contractants

  • Carpenter

    Fabric’K
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Arnaud Schelstraete 
That’s in the heart of Paris’ hipster and start up neighborhood that KissKissBankBank has settled its new offices and the first ‘House of Crowdfunding”.

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
The project is covering 3 floors, the architectural approach adapting itself to the specific usages of each floor.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
On basement floor, replacing what was previously a simple cellar, one can find the common spaces for employees: a yoga room, a big meeting room, and a space to chill around a kitchen, a ‘petanque’ ground, a space for nap… Walls, floor and lightings have been designed to emphasize a raw and softened atmosphere and to create contrast with upper floors.

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
On ground floor, open to public on Rue de Paradis, the old and outdated real estate agency has been replaced by the brand new ‘House of Crowdfunding’. In a bright and large space with high ceilings, a wooden structure is defining the space around. This multi-purpose structure includes a meeting room, a bar corner and a modular front side that can be adapted to host the different products born thanks to KissKissBankBank.

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
All around, on the walls, KissKissBankBank’s main data and recent projects are displayed in a fun and visual way. Open on the street, this space is welcoming various usages: conferences, workshops, new project creation… 

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
At the back of the ground floor courtyard and on 2nd floor sit the offices and ‘living rooms’ for KissKissBankBank’s employees. The link between the different spaces is created by a wooden wall roaming along the corridors and creating different spaces such as meeting rooms or phone booths in its convolutions. On another part of his wall, known as the ‘Hedgehog’, wooden sticks are welcoming individual boxes of employees when time comes to leave the office with clean desks.

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
To reflect the innovative, dynamic and creative culture of KissKissBankBank, most of the furniture has been designed on purpose. While adapting itself to the different usages of each floor thanks to tailor-made seatings, tables, storage boxes  or recreation areas, the design remains consistent thanks to the use of 3 main materials: Batipin, tainted Medium and felt pieces.

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
The building has been inaugurated on November 17th with the attendance of many guests including Fleur Pellerin, former minister of digital innovation and is hosting the leading edge of crowdfunding innovation since then..

© Arnaud Schelstraete 
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Kiss Kiss Bank Bank's HQ / Agence Vincent & Gloria Architectes" 07 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805541/kiss-kiss-bank-banks-hq-agence-vincent-and-gloria-architectes/>
