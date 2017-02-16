Free Resume Templates for Architects

What's a better way to follow up on one of our most popular posts (of all time) than by providing a key design tool: the mighty template. Many of you enjoyed seeing the examples of CVs and resumes submitted by ArchDaily readers, but you also asked for a simple, fast way to jump start inspiration for your own creations.

Here are five hand-picked, well-organized, easy-to-use templates that have been downloaded and tested by our team of editors.

Available formats: .psd, .ai

Download instructions: Scroll down to "Download for Free." You'll be taken to another site where you must enter your email to receive access to the download.

Available formats: .psd, .eps, .ai

Download instructions: Scroll down to "Download for Free." This link will open a dropbox folder; download and you're done.

Available formats: .ai

Download instructions: Scroll down to "Download for Free." You'll be taken to another site where you must enter your email to receive access to the download.

Available formats: .docx

Download instructions: Scroll down to "I want this." As Amy states on her site, "I want these templates to be available for those out of work and in difficult financial spots who can't afford to pay. Please get in touch with me if you require one of these templates for free due to financial constraints. Luckily, this one's already free, but donations help me to do the work I love."

Available formats: .docx

Download instructions: Be careful, this page is full of ads! Just make sure you navigate to the specs section of the page and find "Download: Free" and make sure the link directs you straight to the link to download the file.

Have a template to share? Send us a link to download in the form below. Please include at least one of the following formats: .psd, .indd or .ai. Don't forget to bundle the fonts, too!

We'll periodically update this post with more templates. Stay tuned!

