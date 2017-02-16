World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New York City Unveils Plans for New Fashion and Film Hub in Brooklyn

New York City Unveils Plans for New Fashion and Film Hub in Brooklyn

New York City Unveils Plans for New Fashion and Film Hub in Brooklyn
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design

As rising rents have began to drive out historic garment companies from New York City’s storied Garment District in Midtown Manhattan, mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans for a new development that would bring together the artistic fields into one creative hub in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Conceived and designed by WXY architecture + urban design, the $136 million “Made in NY Campus” will provide the setting for film and television production, virtual reality tech offices, and a new home for New York’s fashion and garment manufacturing industry.

© WXY Architecture + Urban Design © WXY Architecture + Urban Design © WXY Architecture + Urban Design © WXY Architecture + Urban Design +7

© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design

Located on the waterfront at Bush Terminal, the new campus masterplan will be centered around two renovated industrial buildings containing a total of 200,000 square feet of garment manufacturing space, and a new, 100,000-square-foot complex featuring high ceilings and VR facilities for film and tv production. The city is hoping to draw between 25 to 35 tenants working in pattern making, cutting and sewing, as well as supporting services such as photography and educational support. A 7,500-square-foot anchor location has also been planned as a food retail and manufacturing facility.

© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design

New pedestrian-friendly plazas and landscapes along the 43rd street corridor will connect the various facilities, providing the comfortable community aimed at attracting expanding businesses to the area.

© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design

The new complex will be integrated into the neighborhood following guidelines outlined in the Sunset Park District Plan, which seeks to renovate aging infrastructure and increase business opportunities. The Made In New York campus will join two active industrial centers, the Bush Terminal and Brooklyn Army Terminal, as the area’s industrial incubators.

You can learn more about the project here.

News via WXY Architecture + Urban Design, NYC Office of the Mayor. H/T Curbed.

© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
© WXY Architecture + Urban Design
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New York City Unveils Plans for New Fashion and Film Hub in Brooklyn" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805530/new-york-city-unveils-plans-for-new-fashion-and-film-hub-in-brooklyn/>
