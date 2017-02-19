Tonkin Liu Reveals the Cradle Towers of Zhengzhou

Save this picture! The Cradle Towers of Zhengzhou will contain apartments, offices, retail, leisure, and a hotel. Image Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

London-based firm Tonkin Liu has released images of its competition-winning Trade Centre in Zhengzhou, China. The Cradle Towers of Zhengzhou will comprise of five mixed-use towers swooping out of a ring-shaped podium. Inspired by the nearby Songshan mountainscape, the scheme aims to celebrate the city’s origins as it rockets into a high-tech future.

+8

Save this picture! A ring-shaped podium contains a soft landscaped garden. Image Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

The Cradle Towers will accommodate offices, apartments and a hotel, emerging from a podium containing retail and leisure functions. Hollowed out to form a ring, the podium acts as a threshold between the hard, dense urban context of Zhengzhou, and a soft, sheltered landscape within.

Save this picture! A family of five towers creates an urban mountainscape. Image Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

Save this picture! A responsive facade creates a heavy base, and lantern-like tips. Image Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

Varying in height, the family of five towers form a responsive urban mountainscape against the Zhengzhou skyline. Glass facades are fitted with a responsive skin controlling solar shading and privacy. From afar, the skin creates a transition from dark to light as it scales the building, transforming the podium into a heavy mass and the towers into lantern-like tips.

Save this picture! A family of mixed-use towers with responsive facades and vertical gardens. Image Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

Zhengzhou is the cradle of the nation’s civilization. It sits at the heart of one of the earliest settlement areas of ancient China. Emblematic of the parks of the nearby Songshan mountainscape, and the Round Sky and Square Earth proverb, the Cradle Towers celebrate the city’s origins as it looks to build its future – Tonkin Liu

News via: Tonkin Liu.