  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Zaha Hadid Architects Releases Images of Tower with the World's Tallest Atrium

Zaha Hadid Architects Releases Images of Tower with the World's Tallest Atrium

Zaha Hadid Architects Releases Images of Tower with the World's Tallest Atrium
© MIR
© MIR

Zaha Hadid Architects has released new images of Leeza SOHO, their mixed-use design in Beijing's Lize Financial Business District. The project is notable for its 190-meter tall atrium, which rises the full height of the building, uniting two twisting sections which contain 172,800 square meters of office and residential space. At the base of the tower, a new transit hub straddles a subway tunnel that is currently under construction.

© MIR
© MIR

The form of the design is guided by the surrounding city: at the base of the tower, the two sections are split to align with the new subway tunnel. As the tower rises, the atrium twists 45 degrees to align with Lize Road, a major road in southwest Beijing. This spectacular atrium is envisaged as a new indoor public space for the city, acting as a continuation of the plaza that will surround the building.

© MIR
© MIR

The building is currently under construction, with 20 of its planned 46 floors completed. When finished in 2018, the building will stand 207 meters tall--the tallest of ZHA's four collaborations with SOHO China which include Galaxy SOHO and Wangjing SOHO.

© MIR
© MIR

Project Team:

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects
Design: Zaha Hadid and Patrik Schumacher
Project Director: Satoshi Ohashi
Project Associates: Kaloyan Erevinov, Ed Gaskin, Armando Solano
Project Architect: Philipp Ostermaier
Project Team: Yang Jingwen, Di Ding, Xuexin Duan, Samson Lee, Shu Hashimoto, Christoph Klemmt, Juan Liu, Dennis Brezina, Rita Lee, Seungho Yeo
Competition Project Directors: Satoshi Ohashi and Manuela Gatto
Competition Team Lead Designers: Philipp Ostermaier, Dennis Brezina, Claudia Dorner 
Competition Team: Yang Jingwen, Igor Pantic, Mu Ren, Konstantinos Mouratidis, Nicolette Chan, Yung-Chieh Huang

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Consultants:

Structure: Bollinger + Grohmann (Competition), CABR (SD), BIAD (DD) (CD)
Facade: KWP (SD), Kighton Façade, Yuanda (DD) (CD)
MEP: Parsons Brinkerhoff (SD), BIAD (DD) (CD)
Lighting: Light Design (SD) (DD), Leuchte (CD)
Landscape: ZHA (SD) (DD), Ecoland (DD) (CD)
Interiors: ZHA (SD) (DD), Huateng (CD)
Executive Architect: BIAD
General Contractor: China State Construction Engineering Corporation #3
Facade Contractor: Lingyun, Yuanda

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "Zaha Hadid Architects Releases Images of Tower with the World's Tallest Atrium" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805504/zaha-hadid-architects-releases-images-of-leeza-soho-tower-with-the-worlds-tallest-atrium/>
