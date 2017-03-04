World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. Bruzkus Batek Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Razorfish / Bruzkus Batek Architects

Razorfish / Bruzkus Batek Architects

  • 05:00 - 4 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Razorfish / Bruzkus Batek Architects
Save this picture!
Razorfish / Bruzkus Batek Architects, © Jens Bösenberg
© Jens Bösenberg

© Jens Bösenberg © Jens Bösenberg © Jens Bösenberg © Jens Bösenberg +17

Save this picture!
© Jens Bösenberg
© Jens Bösenberg

From the architect. In the historic former cold storage building “Eierspeicher” on the north bank of the River Spree, Osthafen, Berlin, Bruzkus Batek architects have undertaken the redesign and comprehensive material and spatial conception of Razorfish’s 2500 sq m office space. The office occupies two levels, linked by pre-existing staircases. The elements of the new design enclose the building’s structure without disturbing it, working harmoniously with the existing elements, mainly using OSB.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In the reception area, the central position of the counter provides better eye-contact between staff, and visitors arriving at the office. The meeting room is enhanced with a cladding of long vertical wooden slats in a natural finish, providing some privacy but also connection with the rest of the space. The staircase in the centre of the area, along with the railings around the edges of the upper floor are coated in bright yellow finish, providing a colour accent. Underneath the staircase is extensive book shelving, giving a sense of homeliness to this space.

Save this picture!
© Jens Bösenberg
© Jens Bösenberg

The upper floor houses the actual office space, with the renewed desks constructed of light metal framing and OSB surfaces lending a sense of airiness and space to the area. The kitchen area features a large, freestanding counter with seating, inviting communication between staff as they enjoy their food. Along from the kitchen area is a second, wider staircase, clad in OSB and transformed into a novel, podium style seating area that forms the centrepiece of meetings with all of the company’s 80 employees present. When staff wish to leave their desks and work, the tea house atmosphere of the White Room is perfect, with its adaptable, varied soft furnishings providing a comfortable setting to be productive in.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The minimalist concept of the design is extremely effective, with sensibly chosen materials and surface treatments uniting to provide a sublime, exciting space. The flexibility of OSB to facilitate varying accents with the different finishes used and both bare and ABS lined edges makes each space different and provides dynamic contrast between them. Finally, brushed stainless steel and the Green Wall both provide unique accents.

Save this picture!
© Jens Bösenberg
© Jens Bösenberg
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Germany
Cite: "Razorfish / Bruzkus Batek Architects" 04 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805485/razorfish-bruzkus-batek-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »