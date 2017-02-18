World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Tadao Ando's First NYC Residence Tops Out in Nolita

Tadao Ando's First NYC Residence Tops Out in Nolita

Tadao Ando's First NYC Residence Tops Out in Nolita
Tadao Ando's First NYC Residence Tops Out in Nolita, © The Boundary and Noë & Associates
© The Boundary and Noë & Associates

Tadao Ando’s first residential building in New York City—152 Elizabeth—has topped out in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood. A collaboration with architect and designer Michael Gabellini of Gabellini Sheppard Associates, as well as developer Sumaida + Khurana, the project will feature Ando’s hallmarks, poured-in-place concrete, burnished, metal, voluminous glass, and a living green wall.

Conceived as an inner sanctuary within downtown Manhattan, the building highlights acoustics as a key consideration, with a façade system and exterior glass enabling a high OITC rating to “ensure a tranquil home environment in the center of this vibrant neighborhood.”

© The Boundary and Noë & Associates © The Boundary and Noë & Associates © The Boundary and Noë & Associates © Noë & Associates +5

© Noë & Associates
© Noë & Associates

"While Ando focused on balancing the fundamental elements of water, metal, glass, greenery and concrete, architect of record Michael Gabellini complements Ando’s vision through his design of the interior and exterior spaces. Gabellini enhances the sense of openness in each home, emphasizing the fluidity of spaces between the indoors and the outdoors, while still allowing for moments of privacy and separation" stated the developers. 

© The Boundary and Noë & Associates
© The Boundary and Noë & Associates
© The Boundary and Noë & Associates
© The Boundary and Noë & Associates

Learn more about the project here.

News via: Sumaida + Khurana

Video: Tadao Ando on Designing His First New York Building

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Tadao Ando's First NYC Residence Tops Out in Nolita" 18 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805469/tadao-andos-first-nyc-residence-tops-out-in-nolita/>
