HHF Architects + Westpol Win Switzerland Apartment Tower Competiton

HHF Architects + Westpol Win Switzerland Apartment Tower Competiton
HHF Architects + Westpol Win Switzerland Apartment Tower Competiton, Courtesy of HHF Architects
HHF Architects, in collaboration with landscape architects from Westpol, have won a competition with their design for Jardin Métropole, a 30-meter-tall apartment tower and neighboring green space. Located in Biel, Switzerland, the project is expected to become the symbol of the city and contribute to the area’s general enhancement through its angled cube massing and public element.

Based on the theme of a “city garden,” the building will constitute the beginning of a new, park-like passage to Rue du Moulin, and will feature access to gardens with private planting beds, a shared roof terrace, and landscaped loggains.

Courtesy of HHF Architects
Courtesy of HHF Architects
Courtesy of HHF Architects
The photovoltaic modules that are integrated in the loft-like facade, which is dominated by horizontal ribbon windows, generate a large portion of the energy needed to serve the apartments and the service-sector commercial areas planned for the two bottom stories described the architects. 

Courtesy of HHF Architects
Courtesy of HHF Architects
Inspired by the nearby “La Rotonde” building, the ground floor of the building will be circular in plan, and will house a bakery and café.

Courtesy of HHF Architects
Construction on Jardin Métropole is scheduled to begin in 2019.

Courtesy of HHF Architects
Team: HHF + Westpol
Team HHF: HERLACH HARTMANN FROMMENWILER with Laura Sattin and Eun A. Song, Nadja Uzelac, Monika Wozniak
Gross Floor Area: 2,675 m2
Building Volume: 20,470 m3
Client: Vitali's Generation AG

News via: HHF Architects.

