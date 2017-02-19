Adjaye's National Museum of African American History & Culture Photographed by Brad Feinknopf

via GIPHY

After its opening in September last year, the now completed Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture can be seen in full swing, thanks to these new photoset taken by photographer Brad Feinknopf. Designed by Adjaye Associates, the 420,000 square foot building houses numerous galleries and collections, as well as a theater. Maintaining a strong connection to America’s engrained African history and roots through its bronze filigree envelope, the museum asserts a subtle presence in the landscape, coexisting alongside the Washington Monument and National Museum of American History.

News via: Brad Feinknopf.

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Adjaye Associates