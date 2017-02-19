World
  3. The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture Photographed by Brad Feinknopf

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture Photographed by Brad Feinknopf

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture Photographed by Brad Feinknopf

After its opening in September last year, the now completed Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture can be seen in full swing, thanks to this new photoset taken by photographer Brad Feinknopf. Designed by Freelon Adjaye Bond / SmithGroup JJR (a collaboration which included Perkins + Will's Phil Freelon, David Adjaye from Adjaye Associates, Davis Brody Bond, and SmithGroup JJR), the 420,000 square foot building houses numerous galleries and collections, as well as a theater. Maintaining a strong connection to America’s engrained African history and roots through its bronze filigree envelope, the museum asserts a subtle presence in the landscape, coexisting alongside the Washington Monument and National Museum of American History.

Photography: Brad Feinknopf

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Adjaye Associates

News Architecture News
Brad Feinknopf 摄影作品：Adjaye 设计的美国非洲裔历史文化国家博物馆

