World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. ALTS Design Office
  6. 2017
  7. Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office

Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office

  • 19:00 - 16 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office
Save this picture!
Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office, © Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida

© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida © Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida © Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida © Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida +20

Save this picture!
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
Save this picture!
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida

From the architect. This plan is for renovating a room in a mansion with the view of the lake Biwa. The husband is keen on furniture and the wife loves plants. They live together with two cats. They have a newborn baby now. At this opportunity to have a new member in the family, they want to move to a new place. This is the reason why this project started. The plan was contemplated based on the concept "Cat, Furniture, and Plants."

Save this picture!
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida

We contemplated a space in which the living spaces of the cats and people are connected using furniture to allow them to live together comfortably.

Considering the space from the cat's point of view, we provided the furniture against the wall, so that the traffic lines of the cats could be provided between the pieces of furniture. Then, the storage space used by the people and the houseplants were allocated in the space thud designed.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

By this, we designed the room as a space where both the cats and humans find where to stay, with some places where the eye levels of the cats and humans are equal, so that they can feel the presences of each other.

Save this picture!
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida

While the people live on the floor, the cats live on the extra spaces, like the upper spaces unreachable for the people, and the spaces close to the floor surfaces. The storage furniture are designed to be arranged such that furniture and home electrical appliance on floor can be positioned without wasting the space. It was improved to be a wonderful space for humans and cats by designing it to maximize the utilization of the unused space and taking the two factors, the storage furniture and the cat walk into consideration.

Save this picture!
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Apartment Interiors Japan
Cite: "Nionohama Apartment House Renovation / ALTS Design Office" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805460/nionohama-apartment-house-renovation-alts-design-office/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »