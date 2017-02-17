World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Sweden
  5. White Arkitekter
  6. 2015
  7. Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 17 February, 2017
Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter
© Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

© Thomas Zaar © Thomas Zaar © Thomas Zaar © Thomas Zaar +19

  • Architects

    White Arkitekter

  • Location

    Sollentuna, Sweden

  • Architect in Charge

    Niklas Singstedt

  • Design Team

    Sollentuna Municipality

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Thomas Zaar
Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter, © Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

White Arkitekter designed a full-scale sports hall for schools and sports clubs in Rotebro in Sollentuna municipality, Sweden. Rotebrohallen - Rotebro sports hall - is a 20x40m concept hall and a first step in the regeneration of central Rotebro. 

© Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

White Arkitekter developed a design which ensures that additional halls can be easily erected in further locations around the municipality, where schools require venues for PE and the general appetite for organised sports is on the increase. Rotebro is the first location to be built and put into use.

Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram

The sports hall is centrally located in Rotebro in an area under development where large buildings with robust materials and simple details are now joined by new buildings. Rotebrohallen has been given a design that relates to the scale of the location and adapts to the existing planning, adds qualities in the small scale and contributes with something modern and playful.

© Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

A sculptural shape and carefully crafted details have resulted in a building with character and quality. With a structural framing of wood and external walls of cement bound wood wool the building is mainly constructed of renewable material. In addition, solar panels are incorporated in the building and the roof is covered with sedum.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Location and design work together to create contact between the life inside and outside the hall, making it a lively place for meetings. This feeling is further enhanced by the new park and recreation spaces for play and spontaneous sports activity. 

© Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

Rotebrohallen, in spite of its size, is a natural addition to an urban environment going through development and densification.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Recreation & Training Sweden
Cite: "Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter" 17 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805454/rotebro-sports-hall-white-arkitekter/>
