2016 Rio Olympic Sites, Six Months Later: Abandoned, Looted and Neglected

A mere six months after the torch was snuffed, the Brazilian Olympic sites that once hosted scores of locals, tourists, and athletes in a global celebration of athleticism and camaraderie now lie in ruin. This "ghost town" cost Brazil around $4.6 billion plus an estimated $1.6 billion in budget overages, according to reports by the Financial Times and Quartz.

In stories recently published by The Guardian, Business Insider, Mashable and Bored Panda we can see the heartbreaking reality and aftermath in the disused venues.

In August we published an article that asked what the legacy of this event may be, arguing that there are perhaps two legacies that emerge.

2016 Olympics: Two Legacies for Rio