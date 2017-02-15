World
  3. BIG Selected to Design San Pellegrino Factory and Headquarters in Northern Italy

BIG Selected to Design San Pellegrino Factory and Headquarters in Northern Italy, BIG's proposal. Image via San Pellegrino
BIG's proposal. Image via San Pellegrino

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) have been revealed as the winners of a competition to conceptualize and design a new headquarters and bottling plant for San Pellegrino, located in the terme of the same name in the Alps of northern Italy. Finalists included MVRDV, Snøhetta, and aMDL, each of whom presented their proposals in October last year.

BIG's proposal. Image via San Pellegrino
BIG's proposal. Image via San Pellegrino

The competition brief asked architects to renovate and expand the historic home of the company, the world’s leading sparkling mineral water company, with a “truly innovative and technologically-advanced design” aimed at integrating into the natural aesthetic of the surrounding terrain, while responding to the iconic identity of the company's brand. It is reported that the 17,000sqm complex is expected to cost €90 million ($95 million / £76 million).

