  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. Belgium
  5. V+
  6. 2017
  7. MAD Brussels / Vers plus de bien être + ROTOR

MAD Brussels / Vers plus de bien être + ROTOR

  • 11:00 - 16 February, 2017
MAD Brussels / Vers plus de bien être + ROTOR
MAD Brussels / Vers plus de bien être + ROTOR, © Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

© Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux +48

  • Architects

    V+, ROTOR

  • Location

    Place du Nouveau Marché aux Grains 10, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Jörn Aram Bihain

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maxime Delvaux

  • Drawings

    V+

  • Execution Architect

    Bureau Bouwtechniek sv

  • Stability engineer

    Greisch

  • Special Technical Engineer

    Ecorce and SGI Ingenieurs
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

MAD Brussels is a fashion and design expertise platform based in Brussels. Its new building, which subtly combines grand architectural features with an elegant aesthetic, will contribute to achieve MAD Brussels’ ambition to become the go-to meeting place for fashion and design professionals in Brussels.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The ground floor will be dedicated to the large public (exhibitions, seminars, events, etc.); the floors above will welcome multipurpose working spaces at the service of creation. The association of the architectes from Vers plus de bien-être V+ and the designers from Rotor have won the consent of the jury through a simple but strong concept: instead of demolishing the existing building, the team has chosen to enhance it. 

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Sketch
Sketch
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The volumes have been kept and embellished, the rare demolitions have been conducted with extreme preciseness. The interior finishes, in many shades of white, combine playfully a wide variety of materials, textures and eclectic patterns. Paradoxically, the accumulation of the heterogeneous white elements creates a coherence through the different rooms.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Section
Section
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The resulting spaces continue to play with the codes within this ‘white cube’ while avoiding a clinical atmosphere.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Exhibition Center Belgium
Cite: " MAD Brussels / Vers plus de bien être + ROTOR" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805405/mad-brussels-vers-plus-de-bien-etre-plus-rotor/>
