NIKE + RUN CLUB Hubs Land in Shanghai / Coordination Asia

Architects Coordination Asia

Location Shanghai Times Square, 99 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China

Design Team Tilman Thürmer, Manuela Mappa, Vega Li, Yu Yin, Wang Jin Jin

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Coordination Asia

Client NIKE SPORTS (CHINA) CO., Ltd

Contractor Wispark Sports More Specs Less Specs

Something new has been spotted on Huaihai Road. COORDINATION ASIA just completed the newest running hubs for Nike at Shanghai’s Times Square, home to Asia’s trendsetting department store Lane Crawford. The hub provides gym pop-up services for runners during the chillier months while promoting the Nike+ Run Club, a community that finds the runner in everyone – bringing together people to hone their skills and explore their city through running.

This spring, runners can kick themselves into high gear with a full-fledged experience placed inside an extraterrestrial setting. The hexagonal structure with dynamic media surfaces houses treadmills in pod-like sections, creating a kaleidoscopic interior. As runners get in the zone, their performance stats are displayed on screens both inside and outside. Training sessions with professionals, tech demos, and healthy living Just Do It Sunday all take place in the hub. Those who want to participate can pre-register online or sign in at the separate information hub nearby, also designed in a similar stealth craft style.

“With an ethereal, out-of-this-world design, stepping inside the main hub of the NIKE+ RUN CLUB takes you far away from the busy, chaotic streets of the city.” says COORDINATION ASIA founder Tilman Thürmer.

Exemplifying the power of immersive brand experiences, the NIKE+ RUN CLUB on Huaihai is an inclusive experience for runners that combines personalization, community, and activation.