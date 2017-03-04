World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. China
  5. Coordination Asia
  6. 2017
  7. NIKE + RUN CLUB Hubs Land in Shanghai / Coordination Asia

NIKE + RUN CLUB Hubs Land in Shanghai / Coordination Asia

  • 20:00 - 4 March, 2017
NIKE + RUN CLUB Hubs Land in Shanghai / Coordination Asia
NIKE + RUN CLUB Hubs Land in Shanghai / Coordination Asia, © Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia

© Coordination Asia © Coordination Asia © Coordination Asia © Coordination Asia +15

  • Architects

    Coordination Asia

  • Location

    Shanghai Times Square, 99 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China

  • Design Team

    Tilman Thürmer, Manuela Mappa, Vega Li, Yu Yin, Wang Jin Jin

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia

Something new has been spotted on Huaihai Road. COORDINATION ASIA just completed the newest running hubs for Nike at Shanghai’s Times Square, home to Asia’s trendsetting department store Lane Crawford. The hub provides gym pop-up services for runners during the chillier months while promoting the Nike+ Run Club, a community that finds the runner in everyone – bringing together people to hone their skills and explore their city through running.

© Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia

This spring, runners can kick themselves into high gear with a full-fledged experience placed inside an extraterrestrial setting. The hexagonal structure with dynamic media surfaces houses treadmills in pod-like sections, creating a kaleidoscopic interior. As runners get in the zone, their performance stats are displayed on screens both inside and outside. Training sessions with professionals, tech demos, and healthy living Just Do It Sunday all take place in the hub. Those who want to participate can pre-register online or sign in at the separate information hub nearby, also designed in a similar stealth craft style.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

“With an ethereal, out-of-this-world design, stepping inside the main hub of the NIKE+ RUN CLUB takes you far away from the busy, chaotic streets of the city.” says COORDINATION ASIA founder Tilman Thürmer.

© Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia

Exemplifying the power of immersive brand experiences, the NIKE+ RUN CLUB on Huaihai is an inclusive experience for runners that combines personalization, community, and activation.

© Coordination Asia
© Coordination Asia
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Coordination Asia

耐克跑步体验站登陆上海 / 协调亚洲

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »