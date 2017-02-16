House L27 / DIONISO LAB

+31

Engineering Abílio Rodrigues

Contractor Joaquim da Costa Sá More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This family house is located in a suburban area of Póvoa de Varzim. It is inserted in a new masterplan characterized by a regular grid that suggests a central occupation of the plot surrounded by fragmented gardens and paved areas.

One of the main premises for this project was to guarantee a strong sense of intimacy and relationship between exterior and interiors areas. Therefore, House L27 challenges the regular geometry of nearby constructions with a fluid gesture that sets the exterior area as the central space, organising the program around it.

The house is structured in two floors. The first one gathers the main social spaces and private areas and the second one is composed by complementary spaces such as a large living room, library, storage, and garage. A small access to the roof breaks the continuous line of the volume and invites the owners to enjoy broad views.

To the street, the house is framed by its entrances and engages it with its cylindrical and central volume. It is also a glimpse of what is beyond, where the massing smoothly adapts between the central garden and the perimeter walls.

The patio is the protagonist of the house, the place where domestic energy resonates and a key element that inflates the interiors with unique atmospheres. Also, it enables interesting connections between different compartments, establishing constant dialogues and a sense of proximity amongst the family. Finally, expressing the passing time, trees will grow in this central garden and take part in the stories of the family.