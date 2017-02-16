World
i

i

i

h

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. DIONISO LAB
  6. 2017
  7. House L27 / DIONISO LAB

House L27 / DIONISO LAB

  • 03:00 - 16 February, 2017
House L27 / DIONISO LAB
House L27 / DIONISO LAB, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. This family house is located in a suburban area of Póvoa de Varzim. It is inserted in a new masterplan characterized by a regular grid that suggests a central occupation of the plot surrounded by fragmented gardens and paved areas.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

One of the main premises for this project was to guarantee a strong sense of intimacy and relationship between exterior and interiors areas. Therefore, House L27 challenges the regular geometry of nearby constructions with a fluid gesture that sets the exterior area as the central space, organising the program around it.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The house is structured in two floors. The first one gathers the main social spaces and private areas and the second one is composed by complementary spaces such as a large living room, library, storage, and garage. A small access to the roof breaks the continuous line of the volume and invites the owners to enjoy broad views.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

To the street, the house is framed by its entrances and engages it with its cylindrical and central volume. It is also a glimpse of what is beyond, where the massing smoothly adapts between the central garden and the perimeter walls.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The patio is the protagonist of the house, the place where domestic energy resonates and a key element that inflates the interiors with unique atmospheres. Also, it enables interesting connections between different compartments, establishing constant dialogues and a sense of proximity amongst the family. Finally, expressing the passing time, trees will grow in this central garden and take part in the stories of the family.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Portugal
Cite: "House L27 / DIONISO LAB" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
