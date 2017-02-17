World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Sawadeesign Studio
  6. 2017
  7. TP House / Sawadeesign Studio

TP House / Sawadeesign Studio

  • 20:00 - 17 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TP House / Sawadeesign Studio
Save this picture!
TP House / Sawadeesign Studio, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran +22

  • Architects

    Sawadeesign Studio

  • Location

    Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

  • Architects in Charge

    Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên, Huỳnh Huy Tiến, Lê Đình Mạnh, Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Quang

  • Area

    96.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

From the architect. The Vietnam South Central Coastal area has long been shaped by one-storey houses, which are simple but glamorous. We are not an exception.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The agreement to renovate an ancestral house from the 1960s was a huge challenge for the design team. Trusted by the homeowner, we have come up with a bold idea, which is not only to preserve the traditional speciality, but also to harmoniously combine it with the modern features into the construction. In order to pursue that target, we have reorganized the inner spaces, as well as simplified the house function. Generally, the house is divided following the rule of thirds (1:3), segregating tradition and modernity. 

In the worship space, the homeowner wants to make use of the old interior. 

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The living space is separated by using the furniture, combining with an inner garden and a big skylight, which enhances the provision of natural light and plays a big role in creating of a comfortable living space.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

We have also considered experimenting the facade solution, which may bring something new but not too different from the surrounding neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

TP House represents a perfect combination of the traditional and local architecture with the modern one, familiar but not so popular.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Product Description. For the spinning windows system, main door and some other decorative details on the facade, we have considered using the local Pyinkado wood as the most possible material. This type of wood can be easily found at any local carpenter’s shops and has long been applied in house construction. Moreover, with flexibility and water-proofing, Pyinkado wood has proved its durability through years and become a speciality of local houses.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Vietnam
Cite: "TP House / Sawadeesign Studio" 17 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805386/tp-house-sawadeesign-studio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »