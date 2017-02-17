TP House / Sawadeesign Studio

+22

Architects Sawadeesign Studio

Location Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Architects in Charge Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên, Huỳnh Huy Tiến, Lê Đình Mạnh, Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Quang

Area 96.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Quang Tran

From the architect. The Vietnam South Central Coastal area has long been shaped by one-storey houses, which are simple but glamorous. We are not an exception.

The agreement to renovate an ancestral house from the 1960s was a huge challenge for the design team. Trusted by the homeowner, we have come up with a bold idea, which is not only to preserve the traditional speciality, but also to harmoniously combine it with the modern features into the construction. In order to pursue that target, we have reorganized the inner spaces, as well as simplified the house function. Generally, the house is divided following the rule of thirds (1:3), segregating tradition and modernity.

In the worship space, the homeowner wants to make use of the old interior.

The living space is separated by using the furniture, combining with an inner garden and a big skylight, which enhances the provision of natural light and plays a big role in creating of a comfortable living space.

We have also considered experimenting the facade solution, which may bring something new but not too different from the surrounding neighborhood.

TP House represents a perfect combination of the traditional and local architecture with the modern one, familiar but not so popular.

Product Description. For the spinning windows system, main door and some other decorative details on the facade, we have considered using the local Pyinkado wood as the most possible material. This type of wood can be easily found at any local carpenter’s shops and has long been applied in house construction. Moreover, with flexibility and water-proofing, Pyinkado wood has proved its durability through years and become a speciality of local houses.