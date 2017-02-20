Wedding Oasis: Call for Entries

YAC – Young Architects Competitions – and Corradi s.r.l. announce Wedding Oasis, an architectural competition aiming at the design of outdoor living structures to enhance the high potential of historical sites like the Castello of Rosciano (Central Italy). The international jury is made of outstanding personalities such as, among the others, David Chipperfield Architects and Will Alsop. A total amount of € 20,000 in cash prize will be awarded to the winner proposals.

+11

If there is a universal experience able to connect people of all cultures, times and traditions, that experience is love.

The wedding can be considered as a civil or religious ceremony. In any case, it is the natural celebration of love, the kind of love that, through the centuries, has always been connected to the renewal of mankind. For this reason, the wedding day is a day of joy and celebration for a union that aims at being faithful and unbreakable. Consequently, it is the most celebrated moment of a couple’s life.

In Italy, one of the most beautiful sites that is chosen as the best location for the wedding by lovers from all over the world is, without any doubt, Castello di Rosciano (Rosciano castle). This Etruscan fortress, thanks to its thousand-year history and timeless charm, is a fabulous site. In this beautiful frame, every year a hundred couples promise love and tenderness starting their new life as husband and wife within the walls of the manor.

The castle is composed of walls, courtyards and romantic and cozy spaces overlooking the marvelous valley of Assisi and one of the most extraordinary countryside of Italy. This remarkable site didn’t go unnoticed by the company Corradi- leader in the design of living outdoor. According to it, the castle is the ideal location for new architectural solutions with a deep relation with nature: extensions, pavilions and new architectural elements able to enhance such a sublime location as the perfect context for the most exclusive and splendid weddings.

How to enhance, through a contemporary intervention, such beautiful and meaningful ancient building? Which are the best architectural elements to be used in one of the most demanding and universally celebrated moment? On these fascinating questions the company Corradi lays the foundation for Wedding Oasis, inviting all the designers to let this charming and romantic site inspire them. By doing so, they will have the opportunity to be involved in the most memorable day of the lives of thousands of couples. Moreover, through architectural elements suited for a fairy-tale location, they will have the chance to confirm the leadership of one of the most desirable wedding locations in the world.

Jury

Rik Nys, David Chipperfield Architects, London

Will Alsop, ALL Design, London

Robert Thiemann, Frame Publishers, Amsterdam

Paolo Belardi, Accademia di Belle Arti , Perugia

Raf Segers, CORRADI S.R.L., Bologna

Alessandro Marata, C.N.A.P.P.C., Rome

Karel Vandenhende, K.U.Leuven, Leuven

Giorgio Tartaro, Milan

Prizes

1st Prize: 8.000 €

2nd Prize: 4.000 €

3rd Prize: 2.000 €

6 Gold Mentions: 1.000 € each

10 Honorable Mentions

30 Finalists

Calendar

20/02/2017 “early bird” registration – start

28/03/2017 (h 11.59 p.m. GMT) “early bird” registration – end

29/03/2017 “standard” registration – start

26/04/2017 (h 11.59 p.m. GMT) “standard” registration – end

27/04/2017 “late” registration – start

24/05/2017 (h. 11.59 p.m. GMT) “late” registration – end

31/05/2017 (h. 12.00 p.m. – midday - GMT) material submission deadline

01/06/2017 jury summoning

03/07/2017 results announcement

More information on : www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com

Contact us at: yac@yac-ltd.com

Download the information related to this competition here.