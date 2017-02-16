World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Canada
  5. Allied Works Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Studio Bell / Allied Works Architecture

Studio Bell / Allied Works Architecture

  • 09:00 - 16 February, 2017
Studio Bell / Allied Works Architecture
Studio Bell / Allied Works Architecture, © Jeremy Bittermann
  • Project Manager

    Chelsea Grassinger

  • Project Architect

    Dan Koch

  • Job Captain

    Daniel Richmond

  • Design Team

    Brad Cloepfil, Kyle Lommen, Chelsea Grassinger, Daniel Koch, Daniel Richmond, Brent Linden, Kyle Caldwell, Björn Nelson, Thea von Geldern, Philip Balsinger, Emily Kappes, Keith Alnwick, Brock Hinze

  • General Contractor

    Cana Construction

  • Associate Architect

    Kasian

  • Structural Engineer

    Read Jones Christoffersen

  • Civil Engineer

    D.A. Watt Consulting

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Stantec Consulting

  • Electrical Engineer

    SMP Engineering

  • Exhibit Design

    Haley Sharpe Design

  • Theater

    Fischer Dachs Associates (FDA)

  • Landscape

    Carson McCulloch Associates

  • Lighting

    SMP Engineering

  • Day Lighting

    Arup

  • Sustainability

    MMM Group (previously Enermodal Engineering)

  • Heritage

    Facet Group

  • Envelope

    WSP (previously Halsall Associates )

  • Cost Estimator

    AECOM

  • Project collaborator

    Second Story Interactive Studios
    More Specs
© Jeremy Bittermann
Designed by Allied Works Architecture (AWA), Studio Bell, home the National Music Centre (NMC) is the first facility of its kind in North America. At once a museum, performance hall, live music venue, recording facility, and broadcast studio, the NMC is a major state-of-the-art cultural institution that marks AWA’s most ambitious project to-date. The 160,000 square-foot cultural centre takes inspiration from the curvilinear shapes of musical instruments, and from the surrounding, indigenous landscape of Calgary, Alberta.

© Jeremy Bittermann
Inspired by the light, landscape and geography of the northern prairie, Studio Bell was created to amplify the rich history and future possibilities of Canadian music. The building aspires to create a sense of wonder and mystery, inspiring the visitor to explore. The building is alive with the life of music throughout its exhibition, recording, editing, performance and education spaces. The distinct vessels of music are bound together by the space between them, moments of silence filled with light and views out into the city and beyond. The interwoven structure of the building envelops the visitor, with surfaces of metallic and earthen tile crafting an architectural instrument of light, space and music.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Section
Section
© Jeremy Bittermann
This new facility is an architectural and cultural focal point for the region, incorporating and revitalizing the East Village district while serving as a powerful instrument in its own right, emanating music and light.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Floor Plan 05
Floor Plan 05

Product Description. The selection of the building’s façade material was based both on it’s need to negotiate the complex wall geometries in a smooth fashion and the goal that it have a visually rich quality to magnify the varied natural light conditions of Calgary.  The small module and concealed clip system of the Moeding terracotta tile rainscreen successfully achieve the desired smooth surface appearance and the custom glazes developed by Tichelaar Makkum impart a varied richness that gives the building a dignified presence within its urban landscape.    

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Cite: "Studio Bell / Allied Works Architecture" 16 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805377/studio-bell-allied-works-architecture/>
