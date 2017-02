14 Shades of Red: Projects to Fall in Love With on Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day!



We've affectionately rounded up 14 projects that use the power of the color most associated to love, passion, joy, sexuality and intensity: red

Save this picture! via Usuario de Flickr: Steve Silverman, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

