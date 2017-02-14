World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Norbert Juhász's Portrait of Moroccan Berber Settlements

Norbert Juhász's Portrait of Moroccan Berber Settlements

Norbert Juhász's Portrait of Moroccan Berber Settlements
Norbert Juhász's Portrait of Moroccan Berber Settlements, © Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász

In this photo-essay, Norbert Juhász—a Hungarian photographer based in Budapest—presents a study of the Moroccan Berber villages (around Imlil and the surrounding valleys). Located in the High Atlas Mountains, these remote settlements are increasingly connected to the "outside world." In the words of Juhász, "many are now connected to the electrical grid and have some sort of road access." That said, "mules are still a popular form of transport."

© Norbert Juhász © Norbert Juhász © Norbert Juhász © Norbert Juhász +10

"Water is still obtained from the mountains' snowy peaks in the form of melted snow. Most buildings are constructed using adobe bricks (made in-situ), but concrete is becoming more and more popular. Although the buildings themselves are quite simple and similar to one another (or use the same architectural elements), the site shapes how and where these are built, creating a unique appearance for each settlement."

"The core idea is similar in each situation, however: at the bottom of the valley there's the river, above it the terraced fields for growing food, above that the village itself with a complicated irrigation system, and above that the (usually) unpaved road."

© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Norbert Juhász's Portrait of Moroccan Berber Settlements" 14 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805352/norbert-juhasz-portrait-of-moroccan-berber-settlements-high-atlas-mountains/>
