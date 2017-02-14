World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Tipped to Extend London's Iconic British Library Complex

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Tipped to Extend London's Iconic British Library Complex

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Tipped to Extend London's Iconic British Library Complex
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Tipped to Extend London's Iconic British Library Complex, Courtesy of British Library
As reported by the Architects' Journal, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP)—the London-based practice led by Richard Rogers—have been selected, "following a developer-led competition," to expand the iconic British Library complex in London – designed by Colin St. John Wilson in 1962 and eventually completed in 1997. The national library is widely considered to be the largest public building ever constructed in the United Kingdom over the course of the 20th Century. In 2015, the buildings were awarded the highest level of Listed (protection) status.

The project, which is slated for completion "by 2023" ("in time for the library’s 50th anniversary"), will offer additional galleries, events spaces, a new entrance on Midland Road and space for the Alan Turing Institute. "A new science hub with about 65,000sqm of commercial development space will also be delivered."

According to the AJ, while a spokesperson for the British Library "declined to confirm the appointment," they said in a statement: "As part of our Living Knowledge strategic vision to 2023, the British Library has ambitious plans to expand and develop our site at St Pancras." They have "undergone a competitive dialogue procurement process to select a commercial development partner to help realise our plans, which will deliver additional research, learning and gallery spaces, and will transform our capacity to anticipate and meet the needs of our growing number of users." They stated that "the British Library Board has selected its preferred development partner and we expect to make an announcement in early 2017, to be followed by a period of close consultation with our local community and other stakeholders."

News via Architects' Journal

