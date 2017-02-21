World
House Between-Lines / OLAestudio

  • 09:00 - 21 February, 2017
House Between-Lines / OLAestudio
House Between-Lines / OLAestudio, © Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez

© Hector Santos Diez © Hector Santos Diez © Hector Santos Diez © Hector Santos Diez +14

  • Architects

    OLAestudio

  • Location

    Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Oscar López Alba

  • Area

    168.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez

From the architect. Located in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia. The house between-lines arises from the desire to systematize and expedite the constructive solutions. Our clients had a tight budget so, in a sense, we had to escape from constructive rhetoric and anything that was not essential. This home is a simple system, both implantation and constructive. Order patterns easily repeatable and without complex technologies. Its form arises from the interior uses being able to be varied by virtue of these.

© Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez

In a flat and green plot rises a concrete platform, a slab on which are placed a set of walls, of thermoclay, parallel and equidistant. On them the structure of laminated wood and the traditional and flat tile roof. Fronts are covered depending on the client's desire for privacy, light and views.

The space for housing is already defined by these walls, the  wooden ceiling and the fronts.

© Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez

Nothing in my pockets, nothing up my sleeves. A flexible system adaptable to different needs, atmospheres and budgets.

© Hector Santos Diez
© Hector Santos Diez
