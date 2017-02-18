World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Aedas Unveils Project at Start of Historic Maritime Silk Road

Aedas Unveils Project at Start of Historic Maritime Silk Road

Aedas Unveils Project at Start of Historic Maritime Silk Road
Save this picture!
Aedas Unveils Project at Start of Historic Maritime Silk Road, © Aedas
© Aedas

Aedas has unveiled its plans for Nansha Kingboard Free Trade Zone Mixed-Use Project, a new building sited at the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Guangzhou, China.

Located on an irregularly shaped plot with views of the Jiaoman River and Phoenix Lake, the 80,762-square-meter building will be composed of a series of stacked geometric blocks in order to create varied silhouettes and capitalize on surrounding views.

© Aedas © Aedas © Aedas © Aedas +6

Save this picture!
© Aedas
© Aedas
Save this picture!
© Aedas
© Aedas
Save this picture!
© Aedas
© Aedas

While the project is situated in a prime location with fantastic views of surrounding lake and river, the irregular-shaped plot and proximity to metro tracks pose challenges to the design, noted the architects. The upper portion of the building rotates by 45 degrees to maximize views and the gross floor area while meeting local setback requirements and fire codes.

Save this picture!
© Aedas
© Aedas
Save this picture!
© Aedas
© Aedas

Horizontal fins on the simple façade will provide sun-shading to moderate the internal environment of the building.

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

  • Director

    Ken Wai

  • Client

    Guangzhou Zhanying Property Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    80762.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2020

  • Photographs

    Aedas

News via: Aedas.

