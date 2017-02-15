World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. France
  5. Barthélémy Griño Architectes
  6. 2016
  7. Radar Tower / Barthélémy Griño Architectes

Radar Tower / Barthélémy Griño Architectes

  • 03:00 - 15 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Radar Tower / Barthélémy Griño Architectes
Save this picture!
Radar Tower / Barthélémy Griño Architectes, © Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

© Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet +11

  • Structural Engineering

    T/E/S/S, Paris

  • Mechanical Engineering

    MTC, La-Varenne-Saint-Hilaire

  • Lighting Consultant

    8’18’’, Paris

  • General Contractor

    Rabot Dutilleul Construction, Paris

  • Prefabricated Concrete Contractor

    Techni Prefa, Sainte-Radegonde
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

From the architect. Sited on the campus of the Ecole Polytechnique, the radar tower is one of the first project for the large-scale science cluster on Saclay plateau. Over 60m high, the tower provides a reliable air traffic control on the approach to Paris Orly Airport. Rising above trees, the tower is a landmark indicating and orientating this new area of development. It is a 13.9 m diameter cylindrical trunk, housing all the required technical equipment. The only protrusion is the radome at the top. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

This simplicity of form is reinforced by the choice of only one material, light grey, high quality prefabricated concrete. The tower will be seen against the sky: in order that light may shine through it, the structural wall is perforated. Each level is made of 28 concrete posts, arranged regularly. These posts are trapezoidal, with important variations in width on their back face. High of 4.84m, they are set into annular beams at their head and base, forming 12 superimposed sections. Each section is offset by a half-grid rotation, breaking vertical continuity. The porosity of the trunk, the alternately arranged posts, their multiple faces, go to form a sort of kaleidoscope beneath the changing light. The internal volume is open to the air, interrupted only by the lightweight steel structure of the stairwell and lift shaft. Behind its formal simplicity, this construction boasts a complex structural functionality, particularly in the face of wind. The porosity of the trunk meant that wind tunnel testing was necessary. 

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

The tower’s stability is obtained using the principles of a Vierendeel truss system with posts embedded into beams. This assembly repeated 666 times constitutes a real technical challenge because of the multiple difficulties that it imposes: securing the parts together at altitude, precision adjustment, substantial and complex loading, the density and geometric variation of the sections. This key point was solved with the use of specific concrete connections (Peikko system). 

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Structures France
Cite: "Radar Tower / Barthélémy Griño Architectes" 15 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805301/radar-tower-barthelemy-grino-architectes/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »