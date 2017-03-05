World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Sweden
  5. LINK arkitektur
  6. 2015
  7. Norrtälje Mortuary / LINK arkitektur

Norrtälje Mortuary / LINK arkitektur

  • 09:00 - 5 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Norrtälje Mortuary / LINK arkitektur
Save this picture!
Norrtälje Mortuary / LINK arkitektur, © Lindman Photography
© Lindman Photography
Save this picture!
© Lindman Photography
© Lindman Photography

The new mortuary at Norrtälje hospital was completed in February 2015 and is an extension of the existing hospital. Throughout the project, there were two areas of focus; to provide relations with the possibility of saying goodbye in a non-confessional, worthy setting, and creating a good working environment for staff with a functional flow in relation to the existing hospital.

Save this picture!
© Lindman Photography
© Lindman Photography
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lindman Photography
© Lindman Photography

The brick façade is characterised by intricate detailing with pronounced brickwork and window frames and doorframes of polished concrete. Both the outsides and insides of the exterior walls are clad in brick, white stained ash panels encase the viewing room and the floors have limestone patterning. The viewing room has a brick wall relief with a clerestory that enhances the pattern effect. Outside, the viewing room is surrounded by a small garden – a place for reflection. The mortuary’s other operations take place downstairs, where the setting is of more traditional hospital character.

Save this picture!
© Lindman Photography
© Lindman Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospital Extension Sweden
Cite: "Norrtälje Mortuary / LINK arkitektur" 05 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805295/norrtalje-mortuary-link-arkitektur/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »