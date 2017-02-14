World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. B+V Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. The Folding House / B+V Arquitectos

The Folding House / B+V Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 14 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Folding House / B+V Arquitectos
Save this picture!
The Folding House / B+V Arquitectos, © Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi

© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi © Rodolfo Lagos Berardi © Rodolfo Lagos Berardi © Rodolfo Lagos Berardi +18

  • Architects

    B+V Arquitectos

  • Location

    Las Cabras, O'Higgins Region, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Eloy Bahamondes E., Lucas Vásquez G.

  • Area

    86.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Rodolfo Lagos Berardi, Courtesy of B+V Arquitectos

  • Constructor Company

    Tamarugo Construcciones.

  • Landscape Architect

    Camila Medina N. 

  • Value

    28 UF/m2 construido
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi

The project is located near Lake Rapel, on a site of 896.5 sqm. This is characterized by a privileged view of the lake and a strong slope in most of its development. The budget forces to minimize the intervention in the slope, containing the largest amount of program in the minimum of flat space available at the beginning of the site. This, together with the high temperatures presented by Rapel's microclimate in summer, implies the following problems: high program density, excessive solar radiation and lack of comfortable space for recreation.

Save this picture!
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi

The methodology for dealing with new projects arises from the following disciplinary concern: the program is resolved in an intentionally neutral and generic way in SIP, for then to solve all the architectural problems through just a single operative element. This element, which in each project takes a different form and function, is understood as the main operation and is transversal to all the proposals of the office; giving them a uniform character.

Save this picture!
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi

The resolution element in this case is the plane, which when folded generates a space of mediation between the common areas, protects the interior of excessive solar radiation and enables a large space for recreation oriented to the main view on the deck.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

During the hot season, the fold generates an eave that protects the house from excessive solar radiation, allowing to privilege the main views without generating overheating. This strategy is combined with the use of a double ventilated wooden façade - both on the walls and on the roof - avoiding the overexposure of the envelope to direct radiation. Finally, the south windows are mirrored with the ones on the north and a central patio in shade, which favors cross ventilation and keeps the interior temperatures comfortable.

Save this picture!
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi
© Rodolfo Lagos Berardi

During the cold season, the main eaves allow the entrance of radiation to the interior, which combined with high levels of insulation and elimination of all possible thermal bridges in the envelope, allows the small wood stove to be needed only during cloudy days.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Chile
Cite: " The Folding House / B+V Arquitectos" [The Folding House / B+V Arquitectos] 14 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805283/the-folding-house-b-plus-v-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »