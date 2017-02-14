This Video of Spaceworkers' Casa Cabo de Vila Was Inspired by "The Shining"

This is a story about a girl..... her red tricycle, and of a beautiful house. Inspired by “The Shining” from Stanley Kubrick.

In this film, by architects Spaceworkers and produced by Building Pictures, of Cabo de Vila House instead of using the tricycle and the space to install a sense of madness, the idea of the project is to show that the house has no barriers between the different spaces. The house is set up as an organic geometry that establishes hierarchies between spaces allowing mutual visual contact. What better way to show this than to follow a young girl as she travels through the house on her tricycle.

Building Pictures starts the film in the garage, once the protagonist of the story hops on her tricycle she starts her route through the long study desk, the electric guitar and makes it around to the living area and television room, which features a hanging wood-burning stove. Here she stops and enters the living room to observe the views from Paredes. She gets back on her bike and cycles her way into the kitchen and dining room, as well as through the white curtain wall that separates the more private areas.

She goes outside and pedals along the glass facade. The reflections bring up a connection between the house and the rural environment around it. We follow the girl through the courtyard of a house that begins where it ends and that blends with the changing landscape. The video continues with a series of images of the house, conveying the idea that it blends with its rural surroundings.

The movie ends in a surprising way with a touch of silliness.

Cabo de Vila House tries to vanish all the walls and barriers between spaces, the same way this film tries to break the usual way of representing architecture.

Credits

Direction & Production: Building Pictures

Photo Direction: Building Pictures

Post-production: Building Pictures

Music: Zumbido Studio and Echoo Productions

2016 | 3' 21'' | 16:9

Project: Cabo de Vila House

Architects: Spaceworkers

Location: Portugal

Year: 2016

This project won the "Houses" category in the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards 2017.

