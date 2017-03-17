Call for Entries: Architecture-Themed Easter Egg Design 2017

We want to see your designs for an architecture Easter Egg! Download the design template below and illustrate/animate/build a small celebration of springtime. We'll be accepting entries until April 12th, at 12:00 pm EST and we'll publish our favorites by April 14th!
Download template:
Template.ai
Template.eps
Template.jpg
Template.pdf
Competition Guidelines:
- All entries must be received by April 12, 12:00 pm EST
- Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif
- Format must be 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)
- Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily
- The theme for the design should be Easter-related and have something to do with architecture
- The file must not be larger than 10MB
- You may submit more than one entry
- Our favorite submissions will be published before Easter
How to share a link to your submission:
In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.
How to share a file using Dropbox
How to share a file using Google Drive
How to share a file using Imgur
How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive
Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.
