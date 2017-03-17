Call for Entries: Architecture-Themed Easter Egg Design 2017

We want to see your designs for an architecture Easter Egg! Download the design template below and illustrate/animate/build a small celebration of springtime. We'll be accepting entries until April 12th, at 12:00 pm EST and we'll publish our favorites by April 14th!

Download template:

Template.ai

Template.eps

Template.jpg

Template.pdf

Competition Guidelines:

All entries must be received by April 12, 12:00 pm EST

Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif

Format must be 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)

Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily

The theme for the design should be Easter-related and have something to do with architecture

The file must not be larger than 10MB

You may submit more than one entry

Our favorite submissions will be published before Easter

How to share a link to your submission:

In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.

How to share a file using Dropbox

How to share a file using Google Drive

How to share a file using Imgur

How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.