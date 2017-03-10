House Vista / Gottsmann Architects

+17

Building Contractor Ecost Building Management (Pty) Ltd

Structural Engineer H. Du Plessis Consulting

Construction Manager Heinrich Lewandowsky More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The contemporary home is located on a steep hill in Ebotse Golf Estate, Gauteng. Both the Site and the Client Brief called for a design which included extensive visual accessibility of the surrounding environment.

Gottsmann Architects utilised the Site's steep gradient to design a home that would host predominant views toward the lake and golf course below. These wide panoramic views inspired the project name: House Vista.

The use of concrete as building material allowed for deep cantilevering overhangs as well as place emphasis on open planes. The extensive facade of glass sliding doors offers flexibility and allows the interaction between exterior and interior to permeate through the house. The combined use of concrete planes and glass vertical facades ultimately generates a design which creates the impression of each level floating.

Cantilevering concrete slabs layered lightly above one another reveal changing views with each level of the residence. The large glass sliding doors open up to expansive vistas while the metamorphosing quality of the sliding screens provide various degrees of privacy for the Client.

The house ultimately transforms between the extroverted and introverted, adapting to the mood of the inhabitant.

Product Description.

Composite timber decking became a key design material for the external spaces of the project. It was applied as both horizontal and vertical elements as it was used for the flooring material of the balconies as well as screening elements respectively.

Composite timber decking was the preferred selection due to its inherent properties which include: Low maintenance requirements, Eco-Friendly, as well as it being moisture resistant. The Product has also been designed specifically to endure Africa’s harsh climate without the excessive care or maintenance which is associated with natural woods.

These properties along with the design possibilities of the product, made it a useful tool in creating a design which would hold up against the natural elements without detracting from the design aesthetic.