La Loge / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte

  • 15:00 - 24 February, 2017
La Loge / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

© Maxime Brouillet

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

From the architect. The project follows the current trend of transforming a duplex into a cottage, and adds an extension in the backyard.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The client’s order was clear: create a place designed for celebrations and other good times with friends. With a nod to the theatre, the house lets its residents’ lifestyle take centre stage. 

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

The backyard is the stage, and alludes to the façade of a loggia. To see without being seen, or to see and be seen: you have the choice.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Just like the neighbouring homes, here the rear wall is composed by a volume of white colour. The heart of the façade stands out through the use of dark-coloured, but lightweight, facing, which frames large glass windows whose transparency is filtered by horizontal blinds. Black wood fills the space, both indoors and outside.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "La Loge / Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte" 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
