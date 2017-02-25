World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Serbia
  5. Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petroivić Balubdžić
  6. 2014
  7. Regional Center of Industrial Heritage / Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petroivić Balubdžić

Regional Center of Industrial Heritage / Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petroivić Balubdžić

  • 09:00 - 25 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Regional Center of Industrial Heritage / Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petroivić Balubdžić
Save this picture!
Regional Center of Industrial Heritage / Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petroivić Balubdžić, © Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

© Ana Kostić © Ana Kostić © Milica Lopičić © Ana Kostić +20

  • Collaborators

    Nenad Šekularac, Dejan Mitov, Marina Popović, Marija Kočović

  • Financial support

    Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Serbia and Ministry of Culture, Republic of Serbia

  • Project design organization

    Faculty of Architecture, University of Belgrade
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

Senjski rudnik represents a town of miners, located in eastern Serbia, with all the attributes of an industrial settlement. Exploitation of coal started in 1853, and today, until recently, it was still active, although in a significantly decreased capacity. In order to find the most optimal development strategy – shutting down the mine, while mitigating the social risk of increased unemployment - the Government of Serbia and EU Delegation conceptualized reconstruction of the mine complex in order to preserve it as a industrial heritage and engage the former miners in its new activities. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić
Save this picture!
Floor Plan + Section
Floor Plan + Section
Save this picture!
© Milica Lopičić
© Milica Lopičić

Design and reutilization of the building complex into a specific open-museum site, aimed to establish lasting image of this authentic space of the oldest industrial complex in Serbia.   Recounstruction demanded interventions on two levels:
- bringing back authentic heritage elements in form and materialization; and  
- interpretation of the heritage through introducing contemporary design elements to support new museological function.

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

In this way, the reconstruction design project aims for the harmonious coexistence between the existing and the new. The authenticity, as a basic value in design, is achieved by using materials that are already present on site. Interventions preserve the identity of place primarily through the form and function including a landscape as an inseparable part of an entity. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

Newly built annex of the future museum was built on the concrete structure with a facade coated in 5mm thick corrugated steel. The choice of the façade material resulted from the idea to emphasize the contrast of the new reconstructed parts. The area around the building was enhanced with the carefully positioned artifacts - pieces of the former mine equipment. 

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

Reconstruction of the existing part of the building that once served as a warehouse, opened  up the subject of a pioneering use of concrete in Serbian industrial architecture. All divisions were removed in order to rediscover and show the authentic look of the baring structural system and space for exhibitions and other cultural events. Steel elements of the secondary structure, as well as window frames, in the interior were painted black to emphasize the contrast with the concrete structure of the roof and ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

The former workshop building was reconstructed in a timber framed structural system. Due to ist partial deterioration, some of the construction elements, as well as parts of the brick walls, were replaced.  

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

External glass corridor provides comfort of the overview of artifacts placed in both inside and outside exhibition spaces.  

Save this picture!
© Mihailo Timotijević
© Mihailo Timotijević

Interior design brings back the authentic ambient of the working space with carefully selected objects that illustrate the atmosphere of everyday life in the mine.

Save this picture!
© Ana Kostić
© Ana Kostić

Interventions on the ground floor revived the images of productinon proccesses that ensured the coal distribution: industrial rails, station and waggons.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museums & Exhibit Refurbishment Serbia
Cite: "Regional Center of Industrial Heritage / Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petroivić Balubdžić" 25 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805201/regional-center-of-industrial-heritage-mihailo-timotijevic-and-miroslava-petroivic-balubdzic/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »