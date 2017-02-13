Toranoko Nursery / Takashige Yamashita Office

+22

Architects Takashige Yamashita Office

Location Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Takashige Yamashita

Area 177.24 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Kenichi Suzuki

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Seiko-kai

Structural Engineer Sasaki Structural Consultants

General Contractor Usuko Sangyo

Site Area 296.13 m2

Total floor area 170.66 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The site offers a spectacular view of Mt. Fuji. With some houses and farms spread out in its neighborhood, it creates a peaceful, but at the same time, a bit deserted atmosphere.

The client manages three elderly facilities at the site. They wanted to make a community space for the users of the facility and the local people in the middle of the site where it is surrounded by the three facility buildings. The idea was then developed and specified to create a lounge area for having a tea and a nursery to take care of the children in the local area.

Located in the center of the enclosed site, the roofs are lightly positioned in various angles, opening towards all possible directions to allow physical and visual approach from anywhere. Gentle curvature of the roofs creates a sequence of scenery, dividing garden, lounge, lunchroom, nursing room and office, while the spaces are still kept connected as one.

Children play around, the elderly take a rest, mothers stand chatting with each other, and cats bask in the sun – there is a place for everyone under the roof.

It is designed in hopes that this small nursery creates a core space for the community, like a big tree.

Structure System

A steel portal frame by H-100x100, which stands up from a footing beam of reinforced concrete, sets a boundary between rooms, then a 50x50 laminated veneer lumber (LVL) sits between the steel portal frames. To gain stiffness, LVL is wedged between two 9mm structural plywood. The roof can cover a large span of maximum 10m by just 86mm thickness. A soft and light curvature of the roof is achieved by utilizing wood, which can easily be manipulated into variety of form and size effectively. It thus would create a big open space filled with a warm atmosphere.