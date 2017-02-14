The [B] Zone | 1882 Concept Store / [A+M]2 Architects

+16

Architects [A+M]2 Architects

Location Via Alberti, 13, 36071 Arzignano VI, Italy

Architect in Charge PhD Arch. Marcello Galiotto, Arch. Alessandra Rampazzo

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs The Cool Couple

Collaborators Arch. Mario Azzarello, Arch. Nicolò Conte, Andrea Roverato

Graphic Ey Studio

Suppliers Criocabin | Taste Preservation, Logit | Plumbing Supplies, Nc Nuova Cei Snc | Electrical Supplies, Fabiano Santuliana | Blacksmith Services And Steel Fabrications More Specs Less Specs

The former Pellizzari’s pumps factory was still as it was during the production, before it was left abandoned. The site – the [B] zone - showed the ravages of time and the sequence of layers that have been added time after time.

The project, then, comes from the industrial nature and the peculiar materials of the site - concrete and steel - and aims to preserve all the distinctive features of the building. One more layer only has been added: the exterior platform in black concrete.

On the inside, an open and neutral space is divided through the archetypical steel frames of the greenhouses that host the ‘production’ and the new ‘product’.

Each area is then personalized with the selected and designed furniture. The objects and the materials create an intriguing contrast between the classy atmosphere and the rough industrial case (the existing building). The project dialogues with the natural light through a completely custom made approach.