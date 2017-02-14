World
The [B] Zone | 1882 Concept Store / [A+M]2 Architects

  • 05:00 - 14 February, 2017
The [B] Zone | 1882 Concept Store / [A+M]2 Architects
  • Architects

    [A+M]2 Architects

  • Location

    Via Alberti, 13, 36071 Arzignano VI, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    PhD Arch. Marcello Galiotto, Arch. Alessandra Rampazzo

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    The Cool Couple

  • Collaborators

    Arch. Mario Azzarello, Arch. Nicolò Conte, Andrea Roverato

  • Graphic

    Ey Studio

  • Suppliers

    Criocabin | Taste Preservation, Logit | Plumbing Supplies, Nc Nuova Cei Snc | Electrical Supplies, Fabiano Santuliana | Blacksmith Services And Steel Fabrications
    • More SpecsLess Specs
The former Pellizzari’s pumps factory was still as it was during the production, before it was left abandoned. The site – the [B] zone - showed the ravages of time and the sequence of layers that have been added time after time.

The project, then, comes from the industrial nature and the peculiar materials of the site - concrete and steel - and aims to preserve all the distinctive features of the building. One more layer only has been added: the exterior platform in black concrete.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

On the inside, an open and neutral space is divided through the archetypical steel frames of the greenhouses that host the ‘production’ and the new ‘product’.

Each area is then personalized with the selected and designed furniture. The objects and the materials create an intriguing contrast between the classy atmosphere and the rough industrial case (the existing building). The project dialogues with the natural light through a completely custom made approach.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Adaptive Reuse Store Italy
