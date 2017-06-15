World
  7. Posadas Business Hub / Francisco López Redondo + Gudula Rudolf

Posadas Business Hub / Francisco López Redondo + Gudula Rudolf

  • 09:00 - 15 June, 2017
  • Translated by Lorena Quintana
Posadas Business Hub / Francisco López Redondo + Gudula Rudolf
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda +9

  • Architects

    Francisco López Redondo,Gudula Rudolf

  • Location

    Calle de Miguel Hernández, 14730 Posadas, Córdoba, Spain

  • Project Area

    268.18 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Contractor

    Pinus S.A.

  • Client

    City of Posadas

  • Budget

    292.008,40 €

  • Exterior floor area

    322,70 m2
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

From the architect. In the middle of the local urban center, embedded between facades of different height, stands a braided fence of natural rods that reaches the roof of the neighboring building - the former Manuel Siurot School - which, after sliding gently on the pavement, unfolds before the pedestrian of Miguel Hernández street, a semi-covered urban courtyard inspired by the covered promenades of the region.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

As a backdrop to this great "open-air hall" (solemn expression of a public interior) stands the facade of a new facility for training purposes and the promotion of business activities of the region which, set perpendicularly to the access road, extends until reaching the back of the plot, partially occupying the residual gaps of the old school.

Plan
Plan

It is a compact concrete construction two floors high, with a constant section that allows the interior connection with the adjacent building and is open - on the south - to a great interior patio, where a garden and a vertical covered walkway similar to the facade, temper the chaotic image of walls and facades that envelop it, while creating a new urban public space within the city block. 

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

At the same time, it serves as a counterpoint to a second longitudinal courtyard adjacent to the northern facade, that is visually connected to the previous courtyard through the main room on the ground floor, enables cross ventilation and alternative circulation, allows the privacy of the upper floor and sifts natural light into the rooms.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Internally, the functionality of the construction is simple, with a reduced and transformable program solved with only three materials (concrete, glass and wood), whose bare and daring nature transfer the strong exterior expression to the interior.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "Posadas Business Hub / Francisco López Redondo + Gudula Rudolf" [Centro de Iniciativa Empresarial de Posadas / Francisco López Redondo + Gudula Rudolf] 15 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805187/posadas-business-hub-francisco-lopez-redondo-plus-gudula-rudolf/>
