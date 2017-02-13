World
  Les Patios Erdre Porterie / Jacques Boucheton Architectes

Les Patios Erdre Porterie / Jacques Boucheton Architectes

  13 February, 2017
Les Patios Erdre Porterie / Jacques Boucheton Architectes
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes

Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes

  • Architects

    Jacques Boucheton Architectes

  • Location

    13 Rue Claude et Simone Millot, 44300 Nantes, France

  • Architects in Charge

    Jacques Boucheton, Anthony Fourrier

  • Area

    2748.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes

  • Engineering

    Motec Ingenierie, Albdo, Iba, Ecr Environnement

  • Landscape

    Guillaume Sevin Paysages
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes

From the architect. The project proposes two levels of reading allowing a qualitative insertion both in the urban landscape of the district and also on the scale of the space of proximity.

Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes
Courtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes

The corner composition offers a large cut which gives to read two volumes bound by a lower volume, marking the entrance of the building. A unique hall thus unifies the flows of the inhabitants and allows access to the green areas of behind.

The volumetric intention consists in proposing porous facades, treated in hollow, but whose strong presence of supporting structures create the alignment and animation of the urban sequence. In the thickness of this double-facade thus obtained are arranged all the adjoining spaces of the dwellings, whether terraces or cellars.

Section
Section
Cite: "Les Patios Erdre Porterie / Jacques Boucheton Architectes" 13 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
