Les Patios Erdre Porterie / Jacques Boucheton Architectes

Architects
Location13 Rue Claude et Simone Millot, 44300 Nantes, France
Architects in ChargeJacques Boucheton, Anthony Fourrier
Area2748.0 m2
Project Year2016
PhotographsCourtesy of Jacques Boucheton Architectes
EngineeringMotec Ingenierie, Albdo, Iba, Ecr Environnement
LandscapeGuillaume Sevin Paysages
From the architect. The project proposes two levels of reading allowing a qualitative insertion both in the urban landscape of the district and also on the scale of the space of proximity.
The corner composition offers a large cut which gives to read two volumes bound by a lower volume, marking the entrance of the building. A unique hall thus unifies the flows of the inhabitants and allows access to the green areas of behind.
The volumetric intention consists in proposing porous facades, treated in hollow, but whose strong presence of supporting structures create the alignment and animation of the urban sequence. In the thickness of this double-facade thus obtained are arranged all the adjoining spaces of the dwellings, whether terraces or cellars.
