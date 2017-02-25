Book Green Pavilion / De Rosee Sa Architects

-
Architects
LocationLindo Lodge, Lindo Cl, Chesham HP5 2JN, UK
Area42.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
ContractorRJM Building Contractors
ConsultantsAlcock-Lees Partnership - Structural Engineer
From the architect. De Rosee Sa is an architecture practice in North Kensington, London. Established in 2007 by Max de Rosee and Claire Sa, we deliver contextual, imaginative and elegant architecture.
We are a design-led practice made up of talented architects, designers and support staff. We pay close attention to the historical and social context of a building to bring character and meaning to our proposals.
Our creative process is collaborative and strongly influenced by our clients, consultants and contractors. We believe in adding value for our client by creating spaces with atmosphere and quality.
