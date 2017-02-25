World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Tourism
  United Kingdom
  De Rosee Sa Architects
  2016
  Book Green Pavilion / De Rosee Sa Architects

Book Green Pavilion / De Rosee Sa Architects

  • 02:00 - 25 February, 2017
Book Green Pavilion / De Rosee Sa Architects
Book Green Pavilion / De Rosee Sa Architects, © Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

© Juliet Murphy © Juliet Murphy © Juliet Murphy © Juliet Murphy +17

  • Contractor

    RJM Building Contractors

  • Consultants

    Alcock-Lees Partnership - Structural Engineer
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

From the architect. De Rosee Sa is an architecture practice in North Kensington, London. Established in 2007 by Max de Rosee and Claire Sa, we deliver contextual, imaginative and elegant architecture.

© Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy

We are a design-led practice made up of talented architects, designers and support staff. We pay close attention to the historical and social context of a building to bring character and meaning to our proposals.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Our creative process is collaborative and strongly influenced by our clients, consultants and contractors. We believe in adding value for our client by creating spaces with atmosphere and quality.

© Juliet Murphy
© Juliet Murphy
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Tourism United Kingdom
Cite: "Book Green Pavilion / De Rosee Sa Architects" 25 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805145/book-green-pavilion-de-rosee-sa-architects/>
