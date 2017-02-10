8 International & 178 American Architects Named to AIA College of Fellows

Save this picture! One Airport Square / Mario Cucinella Architects. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has named 178 AIA members to be elevated to its prestigious College of Fellows, an honor awarded to members who have made “a significant contribution to architecture and society and who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession.”

Out of the 90,000 members that make up the AIA, approximately 3 percent are recognized as fellows. The designation is given to architects with at least 10 years of AIA membership who have been nominated in one or more of the following categories.

Promoted the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession Advanced the science and art of planning and building by advancing the standards of architectural education, training or practice Coordinated the building industry and the profession of architecture through leadership in the AIA or other related professional organizations Advanced the living standards of people through an improved environment Made the profession of ever-increasing service to society

The full list of this year’s fellows can be found here.

Save this picture! Marinilla Educational Park / El Equipo de Mazzanti. Image © Rodrigo Dávila

The AIA also has named 8 international architects honorary fellows for “their exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society on an international level,” nominated within the same 5 categories.

This year’s list includes:

More information on this year’s recipients can be found here.

News via AIA.

