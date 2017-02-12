105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)
If there was ever a time when the world needed a bit of extra love, that time is now. And even though Valentine's Day is a celebration of romantic love, we know these uplifting messages of affection will resonate with peers, friends, and family members, alike.
ArchDaily's mission is to improve the quality of life of the world's inhabitants by publishing content for architects, designers, and decision-makers. We also realize how important tolerance, acceptance, and love are to the process of building a better world. So, from us to you, and from your fellow readers to the world, may you feel a wealth of love on this Valentine's Day.
Gif submitted by Vilma Picari
Gif submitted by Axel de Stampa
Gif submitted by Xenia Konteati
Gif submitted by Edgardo Vela Piñero
Gif submitted by Rozita Kashirtseva
Gif submitted by Aniket Marathe
Gif submitted by Carmelina&Aurelio
Gif submitted by Oscar Benavides
Gif submitted by Apurva Jhamb
Gif submitted by Ericka Arregui
Gif submitted by innate studio
Gif submitted by PLAN2H architectural business development
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805126/105-valentines-for-architects-and-architecture-lovers/>