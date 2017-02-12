World
  ArchDaily
  News
  105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

If there was ever a time when the world needed a bit of extra love, that time is now. And even though Valentine's Day is a celebration of romantic love, we know these uplifting messages of affection will resonate with peers, friends, and family members, alike. 

ArchDaily's mission is to improve the quality of life of the world's inhabitants by publishing content for architects, designers, and decision-makers. We also realize how important tolerance, acceptance, and love are to the process of building a better world. So, from us to you, and from your fellow readers to the world, may you feel a wealth of love on this Valentine's Day.

Gif submitted by Vilma Picari

Save this picture!
105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers), Shaghayegh Daneshmand- Saman Farahmand
Shaghayegh Daneshmand- Saman Farahmand
Save this picture!
Joe Island
Joe Island
Save this picture!
Andrew Greene
Andrew Greene
Save this picture!
Bob Rattray
Bob Rattray
Save this picture!
Christina Donaldson
Christina Donaldson
Save this picture!
Joe Ireland + Zoe Crooks
Joe Ireland + Zoe Crooks
Save this picture!
Stephany Emma Govier
Stephany Emma Govier
Save this picture!
Brittany Newman
Brittany Newman
Save this picture!
reSITE
reSITE

Gif submitted by Axel de Stampa

Save this picture!
Carly McMahon
Carly McMahon
Save this picture!
Desirée Pierluigi
Desirée Pierluigi
Save this picture!
Elbert Hia
Elbert Hia
Save this picture!
Mafalda
Mafalda
Save this picture!
Ogeid Zechans
Ogeid Zechans
Save this picture!
Shirin Moqimi
Shirin Moqimi
Save this picture!
Mark Tanner Schreiber-May
Mark Tanner Schreiber-May
Save this picture!
Monika Tanushevska
Monika Tanushevska

Gif submitted by Xenia Konteati

Save this picture!
Paola Manzo
Paola Manzo
Save this picture!
Liv G. Storia
Liv G. Storia
Save this picture!
Shammi A Shareef
Shammi A Shareef
Save this picture!
Mahnavaz Rahimi
Mahnavaz Rahimi
Save this picture!
Colm Murphy
Colm Murphy

Gif submitted by Edgardo Vela Piñero

Save this picture!
Paola Manzo
Paola Manzo

Save this picture!
Kim Delbridge
Kim Delbridge
Save this picture!
Eylül Deniz Ergun
Eylül Deniz Ergun
Save this picture!
Izza Lapalice
Izza Lapalice
Save this picture!
Konstantina Kostova
Konstantina Kostova
Save this picture!
Christina Donaldson
Christina Donaldson
Save this picture!
Alvin Arre
Alvin Arre
Save this picture!
Zoe Crooks
Zoe Crooks
Save this picture!
Alvin Arre
Alvin Arre
Save this picture!
Ania Khodabakhshian
Ania Khodabakhshian
Save this picture!
Hera Asif
Hera Asif
Save this picture!
Teodora Kukova
Teodora Kukova
Save this picture!
Fransiska Tirtoadisurja
Fransiska Tirtoadisurja
Save this picture!
innate studio
innate studio
Save this picture!
Jose E. Maese
Jose E. Maese
Save this picture!
Kelwin Wong
Kelwin Wong
Save this picture!
Marija Dimitrievska
Marija Dimitrievska
Save this picture!
Jules Ruyters
Jules Ruyters
Save this picture!
Andrew Hesterman
Andrew Hesterman
Save this picture!
Jonathan Jones
Jonathan Jones
Save this picture!
Konstantina Kostova
Konstantina Kostova

Gif submitted by Rozita Kashirtseva

Save this picture!
Francisco Toro Araya
Francisco Toro Araya
Save this picture!
Ioulia Lazou
Ioulia Lazou
Save this picture!
Desiree Ramos
Desiree Ramos
Save this picture!
Florencia Otal
Florencia Otal
Save this picture!
Camila Mancilla
Camila Mancilla
Save this picture!
Kevin A. Lopez
Kevin A. Lopez
Save this picture!
Carla Nieto
Carla Nieto
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Cristina Pinyol Blasi
Cristina Pinyol Blasi
Save this picture!
Yulia Bogdan
Yulia Bogdan

Gif submitted by Aniket Marathe

Save this picture!
Cynthia López
Cynthia López
Save this picture!
Cesar Arechiga Martinez
Cesar Arechiga Martinez
Save this picture!
mohamad Aliff Farhan bin Rosli
mohamad Aliff Farhan bin Rosli
Save this picture!
Zach Sherrod
Zach Sherrod
Save this picture!
Hasna Rozana Rohani
Hasna Rozana Rohani
Save this picture!
Emily Suchy
Emily Suchy
Save this picture!
OSCAR LEE HAN LIN
OSCAR LEE HAN LIN
Save this picture!
abeer al bouni
abeer al bouni
Save this picture!
Pablo Ramirez
Pablo Ramirez
Save this picture!
Stella Madeline
Stella Madeline
Save this picture!
Jacelle Marie Gecolea
Jacelle Marie Gecolea
Save this picture!
David Phan
David Phan
Save this picture!
SHABDEEP BHAMRAH
SHABDEEP BHAMRAH
Save this picture!
Mirela Kolcheva
Mirela Kolcheva
Save this picture!
Robert Taylor
Robert Taylor
Save this picture!
Larry Spagnol
Larry Spagnol
Save this picture!
Mikhaela M. Gonzaga
Mikhaela M. Gonzaga
Save this picture!
SUMO Project
SUMO Project
Save this picture!
Iris Gul
Iris Gul
Save this picture!
FXFOWLE
FXFOWLE
Save this picture!
Yolanda Herrero
Yolanda Herrero
Save this picture!
Hannah Tabatabaie
Hannah Tabatabaie
Save this picture!
Sharra Lexine
Sharra Lexine
Save this picture!
Adventure in Architecture
Adventure in Architecture
Save this picture!
Ahmed Hassan Abayazeed
Ahmed Hassan Abayazeed
Save this picture!
Alina Sanina
Alina Sanina
Save this picture!
Arina Gheorghiu
Arina Gheorghiu
Save this picture!
Celso A. Vargas-Perez
Celso A. Vargas-Perez
Save this picture!
Collettivo Jarfalla
Collettivo Jarfalla
Save this picture!
Fennick McCredie Architecture
Fennick McCredie Architecture

Gif submitted by Carmelina&Aurelio

Save this picture!
Ali Nazari
Ali Nazari

Gif submitted by Oscar Benavides

Gif submitted by Apurva Jhamb

Gif submitted by Ericka Arregui

Save this picture!
Aliki Vaina
Aliki Vaina

Gif submitted by innate studio

Save this picture!
Pepe Heras Liñan
Pepe Heras Liñan

Gif submitted by PLAN2H architectural business development

Save this picture!
Nastaran Torabi
Nastaran Torabi

Gif submitted by Rafael Silveira

Save this picture!
Kelley Benjamin
Kelley Benjamin
Save this picture!
Carly McMahon
Carly McMahon

Gif submitted by Yang Luo-Branch

Save this picture!
Mieke Tamara
Mieke Tamara

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805126/105-valentines-for-architects-and-architecture-lovers/>
