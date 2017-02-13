105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

If there was ever a time when the world needed a bit of extra love, that time is now. And even though Valentine's Day is a celebration of romantic love, we know these uplifting messages of affection will resonate with peers, friends, and family members, alike.

ArchDaily's mission is to improve the quality of life of the world's inhabitants by publishing content for architects, designers, and decision-makers. We also realize how important tolerance, acceptance, and love are to the process of building a better world. So, from us to you, and from your fellow readers to the world, may you feel a wealth of love on this Valentine's Day.



Gif submitted by Vilma Picari

Gif submitted by Axel de Stampa

Gif submitted by Xenia Konteati

Gif submitted by Edgardo Vela Piñero

Gif submitted by Rozita Kashirtseva

Gif submitted by Aniket Marathe

Gif submitted by mohamad Aliff Farhan bin Rosli

Gif submitted by Carmelina&Aurelio

Gif submitted by Oscar Benavides

Gif submitted by Apurva Jhamb

Gif submitted by Ericka Arregui

Gif submitted by innate studio

Gif submitted by PLAN2H architectural business development

Gif submitted by Rafael Silveira

Gif submitted by Yang Luo-Branch

