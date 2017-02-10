8 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 Archiprix International / Hunter Douglas Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of Archiprix International / Hunter Douglas Awards 2017

After announcing its 23 finalists in November 2016, the Archiprix International / Hunter Douglas Awards 2017 have selected 8 winning projects, which were announced on Friday, February 10 at the CEPT University Campus in Ahmedabad, India. Now in its 9th edition, Archiprix International is a biennial event which showcases the best graduation projects of students from all over the globe in Architecture, Urban Design and Landscape Architecture.

Coming from Australia, Austria, Chile, the United States, New Zealand, Poland and Singapore, the winners are:

Emanuel Astete, Ship Construction Museum. Celebrating the naval identity of Valdivia

Universidad de Chile, School of Architecture and Urbanism, Santiago, Chile

The jury: It is a simple idea, giving people a new identity by using something old, but the way this is done is far from simple.

Hannah Broatch, Housing for Construction Workers in Ahmedabad. Jugaad urbanism to empower a labour colony

Unitec New Zealand, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, Auckland, New Zealand

The jury: The project is an excellent example of the social relevance of architecture.

Jonathon Donnelly and Jennifer McMaster, MA|UA. Museum of Architecture | Jørn Utzon Archive

University of Sydney, Architecture, Design and Planning, Sydney, Australia

The jury: The way form, space and light are deployed celebrates Utzon’s heritage in an entirely different language.

Alexander Gebetsroither, I-710/I-105. More than infrastructure

Technische Universität Graz, Fakultät für Architektur, Graz, Austria

The jury: One function of architecture is to tell society how we might live in the future. This project is a rethinking of the city.

Yuan Jin, Through Thick and Thin. A celebration of spatial experiences

Rice University, School of Architecture, Houston, United States of America

The jury: The project is an exploration of the language of architecture. It challenges the whole idea of how we usually process our architectural spaces.

Katarzyna Pankowska, City's Thermal Bath. Balancing body, mind and soul

Politechnika Warszawska, Wydzial Architektury, Warsaw, Poland

The jury: Among the many projects we saw that repurpose old structures by giving them new life and meaning, this is the project best explored.

Jason Tan, Badabing Badaboom. The politics of conditioned air in a Goldrush Boomtown

The National University of Singapore, Department of Architecture, Singapore

The jury: The project is a polemic statement disguised as an architectural project.

Edgard Alfredo Torres Torres, Rodolfo Alejandro Cespedes Muñoz, and Jonathan Alexander Mendez Osorio, Inhabiting highest in the Andes. Three works that value Maule’s cattlemen

University of Talca, School of Architecture, Talca, Chile

The jury: The project is very powerful statement about research into and the craft of making architecture

News and descriptions via Archiprix International.