Morphosis Employs Fiber-Reinforced Facade for Kolon Headquarters in Seoul

Morphosis Architects has revealed their designs for a new headquarters for manufacturing corporation The Kolon Gorup to be located in in emerging Magok district of Seoul, South Korea. Part of a revitalization effort fostered by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to turn the area into a new “industrial ecosystem,” the four-acre project will sit adjacent to Magok’s central park, becoming the district’s first major completed building.
A diverse corporation that began its life as a nylon manufacturer, the Kolon Group now comprises 38 divisions ranging from textiles to chemicals to sustainable technologies to fashion. To support this myriad of focuses, Kolon required an expansive, yet consolidated R & D campus that could bring together researchers, leadership and designers into a single location housing flexible laboratory facilities, executive office and active social spaces to encourage interaction and the exchange of ideas throughout the company.
To achieve these goals, Morphosis has designed a folding, high-tech building organized around a grand entry and multi-story atrium. Research laboratories are placed into three wings that extend out from the voluminous social mass, which angles down toward the park to provide shading to the lower floors. Along the street level, flagship retail and exhibition galleries will draw in visitors and communicate the brand’s products to the public.
A transparent ground plane at the entrance draws the landscape into the interior, with natural light directing visitors through an open pedestrian laneway into the the grand entry and social center. Movement will be on display throughout the the 30 meter tall, 100 meter long atrium, as well as a massive system of 8 meter “stretchers” that will display a range of Kolon-made fabrics.
The use of Kolon products continues to the building exterior, where the distinctive brise-soleil system on the western facade utilizes a GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic) formulation containing of Kolon’s high-tech Aramid fabric to create a performative and symbolic feature for the building. The system has been parametrically shaped to optimize shading and views.
The design was also approached with environmental sustainability in mind, with measures including green roofs, recycled materials, and a bubble deck slab that reduces the amount of concrete used by 30%.
“The performance of the building was approached as a holistic concept encompassing energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship, working in concert with education and employee health and wellbeing,” explain the architects. “Along with goals for LEED Gold and the most rigorous sustainability certification in Korea, the project focuses on the quality of the work environment through roof terraces, courtyards, and other measures that increase access to natural light and air for employees.”
Construction on the project is already underway, with an expected completion date of March 2018.
News via Morphosis.
-
Architects
-
LocationMagok, 공항대로 지하163 Gayang-dong, Gangseo-gu, 서울특별시 South Korea
-
Design DirectorThom Mayne
-
Project PrincipalEui-Sung Yi
-
Project ManagerSung-Bum Lim
-
Project ArchitectsJi-Young Jon, Sung-Soo Lim, Zach Pauls, Aaron Ragan
-
Project DesignersDaniel Pruske, Natalia Traverso-Caruana
-
Project TeamIlaria Campi, Yoon Her, Meari Kim, Sarah Kott, Michelle Lee, Jung Jae Park, Go-Woon Seo, Pablo Zunzunegui
-
Advanced TechnologyCory Brugger, Kerenza Harris, Stan Su, Atsushi Sugiuchi
-
Project AssistantsNatalie Abbott, Viola Ago, Lily Bakhshi, Paul Cambon, Jessica Chang, Tom Day, Kabalan Fares, Stuart Franks, Fredy Gomez, Marie Goodstein, Parham Hakimi, Maria Herrero, James Janke, Dongil Kim, One-Jea Lee, Seo Joo Lee, Katie MacDonald, Eric Meyer, Nicole Meyer, Elizabeth Miller, Liana Nourafshan, Brian Richter, Ahmed Shokir, Ari Sogin, Colton Stevenson, Henry Svendsen, Derrick Whitmire, Helena Yun, Eda Yetim
-
VisualizationJasmine Park, Sam Tannenbaum
-
Local ArchitectHaeahn Architecture
-
StructuralBuro Happold, SSEN
-
MEPArup, HiMec, Nara
-
Sustainability/LEEDArup, Transsolar, HiMec, Eco-Lead
-
FacadeArup, FACO
-
LightingHorton Lees Brogden Lighting Design, Alto Lighting
-
CivilACE ALL
-
FireArup, KF UBIS
-
BIMMorphosis Architects, Gehry Technologies, DTCON Architecture
-
LandscapeMorphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture
-
InteriorsMorphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture, Kidea
-
Audiovisual/ITKolon
-
Code/Life SafetyHaeahn Architecture
-
SpecificationsMorphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture
-
WaterproofingHaeahn Architecture
-
Signage/GraphicsMorphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture
-
SecurityKolon
-
Cost EstimatorKolon
-
Construction ManagementKolon Global Corp.
-
General ContractorKolon Global Corp.
-
Facade ConstructionKorea Carbon (GFRP), Korea Tech-Wall (GFRC), Han Glass (Curtain Wall), Steel Life (Interior Liner)
-
Phase 1 Size821,286.36 ft² / 76,300 m²
-
Phase 2 Size242,220.28 ft² / 22,503 m²
-
ProgramCorporate headquarters, offices, and research center including labs, meeting suites, exhibition space, brand shop, cafeteria, library, lecture rooms, and other support facilities
-
DesignNov 2013 - Nov 2015
-
ConstructionJune 2015 - Mar 2018
-
LEEDGold (expected)
-
Area98803.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
