  3. Morphosis Employs Fiber-Reinforced Facade for Kolon Headquarters in Seoul

Morphosis Employs Fiber-Reinforced Facade for Kolon Headquarters in Seoul

Morphosis Employs Fiber-Reinforced Facade for Kolon Headquarters in Seoul, Exterior Perspective. Image © Morphosis Architects
Exterior Perspective. Image © Morphosis Architects

Morphosis Architects has revealed their designs for a new headquarters for manufacturing corporation The Kolon Gorup to be located in in emerging Magok district of Seoul, South Korea. Part of a revitalization effort fostered by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to turn the area into a new “industrial ecosystem,” the four-acre project will sit adjacent to Magok’s central park, becoming the district’s first major completed building.

Park View. Image © Morphosis Architects Exterior Approach. Image © Morphosis Architects Northwest Corner. Image © Morphosis Architects Interior Atrium. Image © Morphosis Architects

Park View. Image © Morphosis Architects

A diverse corporation that began its life as a nylon manufacturer, the Kolon Group now comprises 38 divisions ranging from textiles to chemicals to sustainable technologies to fashion. To support this myriad of focuses, Kolon required an expansive, yet consolidated R & D campus that could bring together researchers, leadership and designers into a single location housing flexible laboratory facilities, executive office and active social spaces to encourage interaction and the exchange of ideas throughout the company.

© Morphosis Architects

To achieve these goals, Morphosis has designed a folding, high-tech building organized around a grand entry and multi-story atrium. Research laboratories are placed into three wings that extend out from the voluminous social mass, which angles down toward the park to provide shading to the lower floors. Along the street level, flagship retail and exhibition galleries will draw in visitors and communicate the brand’s products to the public.

A transparent ground plane at the entrance draws the landscape into the interior, with natural light directing visitors through an open pedestrian laneway into the the grand entry and social center. Movement will be on display throughout the the 30 meter tall, 100 meter long atrium, as well as a massive system of 8 meter “stretchers” that will display a range of Kolon-made fabrics.

Interior Atrium. Image © Morphosis Architects

The use of Kolon products continues to the building exterior, where the distinctive brise-soleil system on the western facade utilizes a GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic) formulation containing of Kolon’s high-tech Aramid fabric to create a performative and symbolic feature for the building. The system has been parametrically shaped to optimize shading and views.

© Morphosis Architects
© Morphosis Architects

The design was also approached with environmental sustainability in mind, with measures including green roofs, recycled materials, and a bubble deck slab that reduces the amount of concrete used by 30%.

“The performance of the building was approached as a holistic concept encompassing energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship, working in concert with education and employee health and wellbeing,” explain the architects. “Along with goals for LEED Gold and the most rigorous sustainability certification in Korea, the project focuses on the quality of the work environment through roof terraces, courtyards, and other measures that increase access to natural light and air for employees.”

Facade Model. Image © Morphosis Architects

Construction on the project is already underway, with an expected completion date of March 2018.

News via Morphosis.

Current Construction. Image © Morphosis Architects

  • Architects

    Morphosis

  • Location

    Magok, 공항대로 지하163 Gayang-dong, Gangseo-gu, 서울특별시 South Korea

  • Design Director

    Thom Mayne

  • Project Principal

    Eui-Sung Yi

  • Project Manager

    Sung-Bum Lim

  • Project Architects

    Ji-Young Jon, Sung-Soo Lim, Zach Pauls, Aaron Ragan

  • Project Designers

    Daniel Pruske, Natalia Traverso-Caruana

  • Project Team

    Ilaria Campi, Yoon Her, Meari Kim, Sarah Kott, Michelle Lee, Jung Jae Park,  Go-Woon Seo, Pablo Zunzunegui

  • Advanced Technology

    Cory Brugger, Kerenza Harris, Stan Su, Atsushi Sugiuchi

  • Project Assistants

    Natalie Abbott, Viola Ago, Lily Bakhshi, Paul Cambon, Jessica Chang, Tom Day, Kabalan Fares, Stuart Franks, Fredy Gomez, Marie Goodstein, Parham Hakimi, Maria Herrero, James Janke, Dongil Kim, One-Jea Lee, Seo Joo Lee, Katie MacDonald, Eric Meyer, Nicole Meyer, Elizabeth Miller, Liana Nourafshan, Brian Richter, Ahmed Shokir, Ari Sogin, Colton Stevenson, Henry Svendsen, Derrick Whitmire, Helena Yun, Eda Yetim

  • Visualization

    Jasmine Park, Sam Tannenbaum

  • Local Architect

    Haeahn Architecture

  • Structural

    Buro Happold, SSEN

  • MEP

    Arup, HiMec, Nara

  • Sustainability/LEED

    Arup, Transsolar, HiMec, Eco-Lead

  • Facade

    Arup, FACO

  • Lighting

    Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design, Alto Lighting

  • Civil

    ACE ALL

  • Fire

    Arup, KF UBIS

  • BIM

    Morphosis Architects, Gehry Technologies, DTCON Architecture

  • Landscape

    Morphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture

  • Interiors

    Morphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture, Kidea

  • Audiovisual/IT

    Kolon

  • Code/Life Safety

    Haeahn Architecture

  • Specifications

    Morphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture

  • Waterproofing

    Haeahn Architecture

  • Signage/Graphics

    Morphosis Architects, Haeahn Architecture

  • Security

    Kolon

  • Cost Estimator

    Kolon

  • Construction Management

    Kolon Global Corp.

  • General Contractor

    Kolon Global Corp.

  • Facade Construction

    Korea Carbon (GFRP), Korea Tech-Wall (GFRC), Han Glass (Curtain Wall), Steel Life (Interior Liner)

  • Phase 1 Size

    821,286.36 ft² / 76,300 m²

  • Phase 2 Size

    242,220.28 ft² / 22,503 m²

  • Program

    Corporate headquarters, offices, and research center including labs, meeting suites, exhibition space, brand shop, cafeteria, library, lecture rooms, and other support facilities

  • Design

    Nov 2013 - Nov 2015

  • Construction

    June 2015 - Mar 2018

  • LEED

    Gold (expected)

  • Area

    98803.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Morphosis Architects
