#donotsettle Takes Us Inside Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie During its Opening

#donotsettle Takes Us Inside Herzog & de Meuron's Hamburg Elbphilharmonie During its Opening

In the latest video from architecture vlogging favorites #donotsettle, the infectiously energetic duo of Wahyu Pratomo and Kris Provoost team up to take us inside Herzog & de Meuron's newly-completed Elphilharmonie in Hamburg. Filmed during the music venue's "family day," part of its three-week-long opening festival, #donotsettle gives us an engaging look into the building's many spaces—cleverly accompanied by an annotated cross-section of the building which allows us to track their progress through the project's labyrinthine interior.

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Maxim Schulz © Iwan Baan © Maxim Schulz © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan +9

The up-tempo video takes us through the many impressive features which recently helped the building win the Cultural Architecture Prize in ArchDaily's Building of the Year Awards. From the gently curving escalator at the building's entrance which becomes less steep as it ascends, to the curved glass which gives the building's exterior its signature look, to the CNC-milled acoustic walls in the performance spaces, #donotsettle takes an uncompromising look at the project's finer details. Given the building's fraught construction process which generated so much controversy that it was deemed worthy of a spot at discussion in the 2012 Venice Biennale, it is heartening to see that (almost) all of those around the vlogging duo seem enthused about the building's much-awaited opening.

Elbphilharmonie Hamburg / Herzog & de Meuron

