Tirana 2030: Watch How Nature and Urbanism Will Co-Exist in the Albanian Capital

In 1925, Italian designer Armando Brasini created a sweeping masterplan to transform the Albanian capital city of Tirana. Almost one hundred years later, the Tirana 2030 (TR030) Local Plan by Italian firm Stefano Boeri Architetti has been approved by Tirana City Council. Collaborating with UNILAB and IND, Boeri seeks to define a new era in the country’s capital, incorporating controlled development, advanced infrastructure, green corridors, and an enhancement of the city’s architectural heritage.
TR030 will see major investment in Tirana’s public infrastructure and services. New high-speed rail links from the city center will connect the airport and sea terminal. A congestion charge will aim to reduce private motor transport, with emphasis being placed on shared mobility and electric/hybrid public transport. Twenty new public schools will be built to act as neighborhood hubs, whilst a cluster of new urban squares around the historic Boulevard Dëshmorët e Kombit will play host to cultural activities and facilities.
Using the natural environment to enrich the city is an important aspect of TR030. To prevent urban sprawl, an orbital forest of two million new trees will encircle Tirana, dictating that new development takes place along historic central paths. The plan will see a tripling of green space in the city center, through two green rings suitable for walking and cycling, and a large natural oasis around Lake Farka.
Rivers flowing through the city will become blue corridors of regeneration and biodiversity. Along the Elbasan-Krrabe Valley a green corridor will enable the production, storage, and distribution of renewable energy to feed the city’s growth.
The General Local Plan of Tirana expresses the future of a polycentric and Kaleidoscopic Metropolis, which will host in each part a rediscovered balance between the city and nature – Stefano Boeri Architetti
Having won an international competition hosted by the Albanian government in 2015, the Local Plan will seek approval from the National Council in early 2017. Watch the full video explaining the ideas behind Tirana 2030 below.
Architects
LocationTirana, Albania
Project TeamStefano Boeri Architetti, UNLAB, IND, Municipality of Tirana
Stefano Boeri TeamFrancesca Cesa Bianchi, Corrado Longa, Laura Di Donfrancesco, Hana Narvaez e Jacopo Abbate, Jona Arcaxhiu, Orjana Balla, Rudina Belba, Michele Brunello,Tracy Decolly, Ani Marku, Era Merkuri, Martina Mitrovic, Jona Os, Elian Stefa
UNILAB TeamAndreas Faoro, Francesca Rizzetto, Matteo Andrenelli, Eneida Berisha, Chiara Cirrone, Melania Keci, Erina Simi
IND TeamFelix Madrazo, Arman Akdogan
Tirana Municipality TeamErion Veliaj, Arbjan Mazniku, Joni Baboci, Nevin Bilali, Devis Agaraj, Gjergj Bakallbashi
Transport ConsultantMobycon, Edmond Alite
Landscape and Environmental StrategyLaura Gatti
Landscape and Environmental AnalysisEMA Consulting
Infrastructure UtilitiesMaria Chiara Pastore, Dritan Bradko, Fatjon Zekaj, Gezim Tola
Legal CounselFlorian Xhafa
AgronomyDISAA
SociologyVasilika Shtephani
Urban EconomistTU Delft
Urban Planner and CartographyEri Cobo, Erin Mlloja
AccessibilityLisa Noja
Urban RegenerationLorenza Baroncelli
Cultural HeritageKreshnik Merxhani
Culture and EventsTommaso Sacchi
ClientMinistry of Urban Development
Project Year2017
Photographs
News via Stefano Boeri Architetti
