Tirana 2030: Watch How Nature and Urbanism Will Co-Exist in the Albanian Capital

Save this picture! Bird's eye view of the regenerated city centre. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

In 1925, Italian designer Armando Brasini created a sweeping masterplan to transform the Albanian capital city of Tirana. Almost one hundred years later, the Tirana 2030 (TR030) Local Plan by Italian firm Stefano Boeri Architetti has been approved by Tirana City Council. Collaborating with UNILAB and IND, Boeri seeks to define a new era in the country’s capital, incorporating controlled development, advanced infrastructure, green corridors, and an enhancement of the city’s architectural heritage.

+19

TR030 will see major investment in Tirana’s public infrastructure and services. New high-speed rail links from the city center will connect the airport and sea terminal. A congestion charge will aim to reduce private motor transport, with emphasis being placed on shared mobility and electric/hybrid public transport. Twenty new public schools will be built to act as neighborhood hubs, whilst a cluster of new urban squares around the historic Boulevard Dëshmorët e Kombit will play host to cultural activities and facilities.

Save this picture! A cluster of civic spaces, culminating in the World Park, will bring cultural events to the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Save this picture! The city aims to be easily accessible for the elderly and very young. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Using the natural environment to enrich the city is an important aspect of TR030. To prevent urban sprawl, an orbital forest of two million new trees will encircle Tirana, dictating that new development takes place along historic central paths. The plan will see a tripling of green space in the city center, through two green rings suitable for walking and cycling, and a large natural oasis around Lake Farka.

Rivers flowing through the city will become blue corridors of regeneration and biodiversity. Along the Elbasan-Krrabe Valley a green corridor will enable the production, storage, and distribution of renewable energy to feed the city’s growth.

Save this picture! Two million trees will encircle the city centre, preventing urban sprawl. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Save this picture! Green and blue corridors bring biodiversity to the city centre. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

The General Local Plan of Tirana expresses the future of a polycentric and Kaleidoscopic Metropolis, which will host in each part a rediscovered balance between the city and nature – Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this picture! A layered strategy approach aims to usher in a new era for the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Save this picture! Aerial view of the city centre masterplan. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Having won an international competition hosted by the Albanian government in 2015, the Local Plan will seek approval from the National Council in early 2017. Watch the full video explaining the ideas behind Tirana 2030 below.

Architects Stefano Boeri Architetti

Location Tirana, Albania

Project Team Stefano Boeri Architetti, UNLAB, IND, Municipality of Tirana

Stefano Boeri Team Francesca Cesa Bianchi, Corrado Longa, Laura Di Donfrancesco, Hana Narvaez e Jacopo Abbate, Jona Arcaxhiu, Orjana Balla, Rudina Belba, Michele Brunello,Tracy Decolly, Ani Marku, Era Merkuri, Martina Mitrovic, Jona Os, Elian Stefa

UNILAB Team Andreas Faoro, Francesca Rizzetto, Matteo Andrenelli, Eneida Berisha, Chiara Cirrone, Melania Keci, Erina Simi

IND Team Felix Madrazo, Arman Akdogan

Tirana Municipality Team Erion Veliaj, Arbjan Mazniku, Joni Baboci, Nevin Bilali, Devis Agaraj, Gjergj Bakallbashi

Transport Consultant Mobycon, Edmond Alite

Landscape and Environmental Strategy Laura Gatti

Landscape and Environmental Analysis EMA Consulting

Infrastructure Utilities Maria Chiara Pastore, Dritan Bradko, Fatjon Zekaj, Gezim Tola

Legal Counsel Florian Xhafa

Agronomy DISAA

Sociology Vasilika Shtephani

Urban Economist TU Delft

Urban Planner and Cartography Eri Cobo, Erin Mlloja

Accessibility Lisa Noja

Urban Regeneration Lorenza Baroncelli

Cultural Heritage Kreshnik Merxhani

Culture and Events Tommaso Sacchi

Client Ministry of Urban Development

Project Year 2017

Photographs Courtesy of Attu Studio

News via Stefano Boeri Architetti