  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tirana 2030: Watch How Nature and Urbanism Will Co-Exist in the Albanian Capital

Tirana 2030: Watch How Nature and Urbanism Will Co-Exist in the Albanian Capital

Tirana 2030: Watch How Nature and Urbanism Will Co-Exist in the Albanian Capital
Tirana 2030: Watch How Nature and Urbanism Will Co-Exist in the Albanian Capital, Bird's eye view of the regenerated city centre. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
Bird's eye view of the regenerated city centre. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

In 1925, Italian designer Armando Brasini created a sweeping masterplan to transform the Albanian capital city of Tirana. Almost one hundred years later, the Tirana 2030 (TR030) Local Plan by Italian firm Stefano Boeri Architetti has been approved by Tirana City Council. Collaborating with UNILAB and IND, Boeri seeks to define a new era in the country’s capital, incorporating controlled development, advanced infrastructure, green corridors, and an enhancement of the city’s architectural heritage.

A layered strategy approach aims to usher in a new era for the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio Aerial view of the city centre masterplan. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio Green space within the city centre will be tripled. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio The Elbasan-Krrabe Valley will produce, store, and distribute clean energy. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio +19

TR030 will see major investment in Tirana’s public infrastructure and services. New high-speed rail links from the city center will connect the airport and sea terminal. A congestion charge will aim to reduce private motor transport, with emphasis being placed on shared mobility and electric/hybrid public transport. Twenty new public schools will be built to act as neighborhood hubs, whilst a cluster of new urban squares around the historic Boulevard Dëshmorët e Kombit will play host to cultural activities and facilities.  

A cluster of civic spaces, culminating in the World Park, will bring cultural events to the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
A cluster of civic spaces, culminating in the World Park, will bring cultural events to the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
The city aims to be easily accessible for the elderly and very young. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
The city aims to be easily accessible for the elderly and very young. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Using the natural environment to enrich the city is an important aspect of TR030. To prevent urban sprawl, an orbital forest of two million new trees will encircle Tirana, dictating that new development takes place along historic central paths. The plan will see a tripling of green space in the city center, through two green rings suitable for walking and cycling, and a large natural oasis around Lake Farka.

Rivers flowing through the city will become blue corridors of regeneration and biodiversity. Along the Elbasan-Krrabe Valley a green corridor will enable the production, storage, and distribution of renewable energy to feed the city’s growth. 

Two million trees will encircle the city centre, preventing urban sprawl. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
Two million trees will encircle the city centre, preventing urban sprawl. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
Green and blue corridors bring biodiversity to the city centre. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
Green and blue corridors bring biodiversity to the city centre. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

The General Local Plan of Tirana expresses the future of a polycentric and Kaleidoscopic Metropolis, which will host in each part a rediscovered balance between the city and nature – Stefano Boeri Architetti 

A layered strategy approach aims to usher in a new era for the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
A layered strategy approach aims to usher in a new era for the city. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
Aerial view of the city centre masterplan. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio
Aerial view of the city centre masterplan. Image Courtesy of Attu Studio

Having won an international competition hosted by the Albanian government in 2015, the Local Plan will seek approval from the National Council in early 2017. Watch the full video explaining the ideas behind Tirana 2030 below.

  • Architects

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

  • Location

    Tirana, Albania

  • Project Team

    Stefano Boeri Architetti, UNLAB, IND, Municipality of Tirana

  • Stefano Boeri Team

    Francesca Cesa Bianchi, Corrado Longa, Laura Di Donfrancesco, Hana Narvaez e Jacopo Abbate, Jona Arcaxhiu, Orjana Balla, Rudina Belba, Michele Brunello,Tracy Decolly, Ani Marku, Era Merkuri, Martina Mitrovic, Jona Os, Elian Stefa

  • UNILAB Team

    Andreas Faoro, Francesca Rizzetto, Matteo Andrenelli, Eneida Berisha, Chiara Cirrone, Melania Keci, Erina Simi

  • IND Team

    Felix Madrazo, Arman Akdogan

  • Tirana Municipality Team

    Erion Veliaj, Arbjan Mazniku, Joni Baboci, Nevin Bilali, Devis Agaraj, Gjergj Bakallbashi

  • Transport Consultant

    Mobycon, Edmond Alite

  • Landscape and Environmental Strategy

    Laura Gatti

  • Landscape and Environmental Analysis

    EMA Consulting

  • Infrastructure Utilities

    Maria Chiara Pastore, Dritan Bradko, Fatjon Zekaj, Gezim Tola

  • Legal Counsel

    Florian Xhafa

  • Agronomy

    DISAA

  • Sociology

    Vasilika Shtephani

  • Urban Economist

    TU Delft

  • Urban Planner and Cartography

    Eri Cobo, Erin Mlloja

  • Accessibility

    Lisa Noja

  • Urban Regeneration

    Lorenza Baroncelli

  • Cultural Heritage

    Kreshnik Merxhani

  • Culture and Events

    Tommaso Sacchi

  • Client

    Ministry of Urban Development

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Attu Studio

News via Stefano Boeri Architetti

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
