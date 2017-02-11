World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Thailand
  5. SOOK Architects
  6. 2006
  7. Hill Lodge / SOOK Architects

Hill Lodge / SOOK Architects

  • 20:00 - 11 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hill Lodge / SOOK Architects
Save this picture!
Hill Lodge / SOOK Architects, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio +41

  • System Engineer

    Metric Consulting Engineers & Architects CO., LTD.

  • Client

    Chalaluck Bunnag
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

From the architect. Originally, the resort was a gathering place for Mr.Chalaluck Bunnag’s family. It consists of 2-3 bungalows and a hut as it is being used for a house party. Due to its good atmosphere, good food and most of the owner’s visitors like to visit there; the site had been redeveloped into a resort.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

In Phase 1, the firm had been assigned to design a main (restaurant-lobby-office), 4 bungalow suites, a three-bedroom family bungalow and 2-3 houses for employees and their families.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Completion of Project:

The project started by pulling down the decayed hut and rebuilt it as a restaurant. It was located on the same spot which was a good place to greet visitors and to capture a wider angle of view. The new building kept the original design of the old hut which reflected northern Siamese vernacular architecture of hill tribes looks but with a larger space.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The layout of the buildings was done by a carefully planned survey grid and precision positioning in order to design and locate the buildings to accommodate existing trees such as Longan tree and Wild Himalayan Cherry:Prunus, and to create multi- viewpoint architectural design.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

INDUSTRIAL + VERNACULAR

Liked Glenn Murcutt’s working technique on remote sites. Architects and the main contractor had to do wood work workshop with local carpenters who were going to carry on the project before to finish the final architectural construction drawing which very help long distance communication with no internet signal (The site is located on the hill which far from town) and different language architect, the builders and carpenter who speak local tribes language). Because the site was located on a hill steep slope, it was difficult to transport building materials to site. Therefore, the building construction process involved the use of dry process materials, such as structural frames, roof and wall. The main structure of the building, columns and beams were made of small steel members, which allowed a long span structure and cantilever and blended in with other raw materials, such as wooden wall and wood shingle. Load-bearing columns of the balcony of the restaurant and the bungalow suite were designed to have a v-shaped in order to make buildings feel lighter and more dynamic. The advantage of using steel structure on a hill slope was that it was very convenience for the construction workers to carry a piece or two to the site which made the building finished faster and in a short time period. Wall, Flooring and Roofing were made from wood which developed with local craftsman ship skill.                                                    

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Lodging Thailand
Cite: "Hill Lodge / SOOK Architects" 11 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805083/hill-lodge-sook-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »