World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2015
  7. Bigwood / Olson Kundig

Bigwood / Olson Kundig

  • 11:00 - 10 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bigwood / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
Bigwood / Olson Kundig, © Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Benjamin Benschneider Courtesy of Olson Kundig © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider +28

  • Engineer

    Benchmark Associates

  • Landscape

    Ben Young

  • Lighting

    Lighting Design Inc

  • Interiors

    Carol Schaeffer, Natalie Hyde, GGLO

  • Specifications

    OKA

  • Other

    Turner Exhibits

  • General Contractor:Schuchart

    Dow

  • Light fixtures

    Josh Commons, Sun Valley Bronze

  • Custom fabrication

    Scott Taylor, Taylormade
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

When I first visited this site, the owner and I immediately had the idea for a building that seems to be emerging out of the landscape. The east end of the house is buried, while the two projecting west-facing wings have unobstructed 270-degree views of Bald Mountain, Griffin Butte, and Adams Gulch. The house takes advantage of all the site has to offer: sweeping landscape views, balanced with a sense of being underneath, within. I’m always trying to find the yin and yang of a place. Likewise, the two main sections have windows onto a central courtyard, and the pivot wall opens to face it as well. The idea was to create more intimate moments that would balance the big views.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The clients wanted a modern house that would feel authentic to the high desert mountain landscape. So it is rugged; the client calls the style “mountain industrial.” Everything that touches the earth is stone and board-formed concrete, and everything that projects out is steel and glass. The roof is made of corrugated weathered steel and slopes slightly. The wood finishes on the interior are intended to make the occupant feel warm and protected, in weather that can at times drop to minus 20 degrees.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

There are patios under the cantilevered sections; it’s a two-for-one solution in which you get some shaded recreational space in the summer, and keep the building well above the snow line in the winter. The cantilevers are supported by masts that are also see-through fireplaces. The one supporting the main section is in fact two fireplaces: one indoors (in the great room above) and one outdoors (in the patio below). The wings are connected by a steel-and-glass bridge with a south-facing wall that pivots entirely open. It’s twenty-five feet long and counterbalanced overhead—the first time we’ve done that at this scale—by a large steel weight that sits five feet above the roof. The hand-wheel crank that operates it is attached to an eight-foot-long screw.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "Bigwood / Olson Kundig" 10 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805075/bigwood-olson-kundig/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »